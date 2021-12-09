5 times Pokimane was shipped with another streamer and why it happened

Over the years, Pokimane has remained tight-lipped about her private life, especially her relationship status as fans continue to dig up evidence to back up various rumors.

While she has explicitly stated that she's currently single, that didn't stop many fans from romantically linking her with other content creators and streamers.

pokimane @pokimanelol single btw single btw

Here are some of the most popular personalities who were rumored to be dating the Twitch star.

5 streamers who were rumored to be dating Pokimane

Mizkif

Following his split with Maya Higa, Mizkif has been heavily linked to the Moroccan-Canadian streamer by fans, especially after seeing the two enjoying themselves in Los Angeles.

However, following his return to streaming in early October, Mizkif immediately debunked all of the rumors, and vehemently stated that they were just friends.

Fedmyster

During Pokimane's entire saga with Fedmyster, a leaked document titled "My Story" went viral, which included statements and screenshots of text messages from the former OfflineTV content creator.

Along with the allegations of manipulation, the document also hinted at the two having a more intimate relationship than she claimed. However, she has strongly refuted all of these rumors.

Fitz

Fedmyster's document also talked about a mysterious person who had been dating Pokimane. A Reddit post about the topic mentioned a fan theory which placed YouTuber Cameron "Fitz" McKay as the mysterious person.

Fitz had jokingly commented on the post by saying, "Ding ding ding, we have a winner!" This led to Pokimane being bombarded with vile comments. She has since called out multiple people for sending her such hateful comments.

Fitz later apologized to her for making the joke about their non-existent relationship. Pokimane also confirmed that the two weren't dating either.

pokimane @pokimanelol i've received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for).



we never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this. i've received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for).we never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this. https://t.co/FZDA7cIE8o

HasanAbi

For years, many fans have accused Pokimane and HasanAbi for "hiding" their relationship. However, the duo have clamped down on rumors that they are dating just because they spend a lot of time together.

While reacting to memes that mention this "secret relationship," Pokimane strongly condemned people for linking her to anyone she spends some time with. Moreover, she called them "weird" for making rumors like these as well.

Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast and Pokimane have collaborated a lot as the two are part of the OfflineTV crew. Plus, fans have seen them spend a lot of time together playing games like Among Us.

Because of this, many fans have theorized that the two are secretly dating. This has even led to a viewer asking Toast if he was dating Pokimane, to which he replied sarcastically stating that the two had broken up because she had a bigger "behind" than him.

In the end, it seems like fans will have to wait for an official statement or some hint from Pokimane herself if they want to know about who she's dating.

