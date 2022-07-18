5 times in video games when antagonist gave away true motives before the end

Video game antagonists are the opposing force to the protagonist, who, in some manner or the other, is willing to harm innocents to get what they want. They might have a well-thought-out plan or make it up as they go along, but they have motivations for their actions, which fuel and drives them.

Yet not all video game antagonists can keep their true motivations under check and hidden, which only becomes evident at the end of the game. Sometimes in video games, the villains are either upfront about why they do what they do or are too indisciplined to properly conceal their true feelings.

Such antagonists sometimes might turn out to be boring and one-dimensional. At other times, they still manage to be complex or, at the very least, embody the role of a villain.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five antagonists open about motivations in video games

1) Batman: Arkham Knight

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight was released in 2015 and was the final chapter in the Arkham video game series. Thus, it featured tons of rogues from Batman’s history and two primary antagonists: the Scarecrow and the Arkham Knight.

While the former was somewhat of a bland villain and had little ulterior motive other than typical super villain nonsense, the Arkham Knight was a different case.

This was a character made specifically for the game to create some intrigue and suspense in the story. However, from the very first moment audiences are introduced to the Arkham Knight, it is clear what his driving motivation is: he hates Batman.

Throughout the video game, it becomes clear that the Arkham Knight has some vendetta against the Caped Crusader and revels in the smallest victories he gains over the latter. This eventually even leads the audience to guess the Knight’s identity correctly before it is finally revealed.

2) The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

In The Elder Scrolls 6: Skyrim, players take on the role of the Dragonborn, getting executed at the very start of the video game. This proceeding is ultimately interrupted when the evil dragon Alduin arrives to lay waste to the area.

From then follows the mystery of how dragons have now returned from the dead and who is behind it.

However, if users follow the main questline for a bit, they will soon meet Alduin face to face once more, where the black dragon deigns to talk to the Dragonborn. It is here that it is revealed that Alduin is behind the dragons’ return, as he is somewhat of a necromancer himself.

It is also here that Alduin treats gamers with his grand plan: to return all the dragons from death and rule the lands as they once did ages ago. As far as villainous plans go, it’s pretty generic, and despite another three-quarters of the main story left, this remains Alduin’s plan.

It is only after the readers kill him in the physical realm that Alduin decides that he will be satisfied with devouring the afterlife. It is there that players must then travel to finish him off.

3) Mass Effect 3

During the events of Mass Effect 2, the Illusive Man is a secretive figure who decides to fund Commander Shepard in their fight against the Reapers. Providing him with a ship and crew (as well as a new body), this mysterious figure is happy to help Shepard along, as long as he gets certain small benefits in return.

This dynamic eventually changes in the next Mass Effect game, when Shepard enlists in the Systems Alliance Navy. Instead of using his covert organization to safeguard sentient life, the Illusive man has devised a brilliant plan. He reveals to Shepard, quite early on, that he plans to control the Reapers and bend them to his will.

This works out about as well as one would hope, with the Illusive man appearing in person during the final section of the video game. By this point, he has been indoctrinated by the Reapers without him even realizing it.

Shepard has the choice to either reason with him or kill him to put him out of his misery.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 featured one of the most hated video game antagonists ever in the form of Micah Bell (props to Peter Blomquist for his spectacular performance). He stood at the opposite end of the likeability scale from Arthur Morgan, the protagonist, and was constantly at odds with him.

Micah’s motives are also quite simple, to get ahead in life by any means possible, which he showcases in nearly every mission he’s in. His disdain for Arthur is also not something he likes to hide, having threatened to kill him many times over the course of the game.

However, Red Dead Redemption 2 is not a title where gamers can prevent either of the two things above from happening. Micah successfully disbands the original van der Linde gang and kills or, at the very least, escapes from Arthur Morgan. Players do get to take revenge, as, in the prologue, they are given the opportunity to shoot Micah dead as John Marston.

5) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the primary antagonist is Lord Genichiro, the young head of the Ashina Clan. Genichiro is a desperate soul looking for the power of immortality to finally restore the honor and respect of his clan by wiping out all who oppose them.

To accomplish this, he kidnaps the young lord and master of the protagonist, who possesses the power of the Dragon’s heritage. When users meet Genichiro for the second time, about halfway into the title, his reasons are revealed to Sekiro and the young lord.

The latter is reluctant to willingly give his power to the Ashina clan, resulting in a second fight between Sekiro and Ggenichiro.

While Sekiro ultimately wins the fight, Genichiro escapes and is missing for a large chunk of the video game. He eventually returns in the final battle, his motives unchanged but now willing to go further and even sacrifice his own life to ensure that his clan is saved.

