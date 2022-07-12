Why Red Dead Redemption 2 enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S should not have been shelved

Rockstar's latest announcement regarding Red Dead Online, the multiplayer online title based on the world of Red Dead Redemption 2, has left fans of the cowboy game disappointed.

Adding on to their misery, if recent reports from a trusted industry insider are to be believed, the company also had plans for enhanced versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which is now shelved.

It was earlier reported that Rockstar was planning a slew of remasters for its IPs. Those plans were ultimately dropped after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition had a poor reception, with criticism leveled at technical problems and character models. Rockstar thus scrapped all those projects and decided to pool their resources for GTA VI.

The shelving of the Red Dead Redemption 2 enhanced version will be disappointing for fans who still love the game. The title is already considered one of the greatest open world games of all time, and an enhanced treatment would surely have been a treat.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Rockstar misses a chance to placate the disappointed angry fans

Tez2, a Rockstar insider, shared that Rockstar Games is not looking to "ship out a new enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon." Last week, the same insider shared news regarding GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 1 remasters being on the table but Rockstar choosing not to "proceed with the projects in mind."

It's an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV. Per Tez2, it doesn't look like Rockstar Games wants to ship out a new enhanced version of #RedDeadRedemption2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon.It's an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV. Per Tez2, it doesn't look like Rockstar Games wants to ship out a new enhanced version of #RedDeadRedemption2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon. It's an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV. https://t.co/lZWsJTX8sq

Furthermore, Tez2 confirmed that the company's plans to "come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor" has also been canceled/halted. As mentioned by @videotech_, it is absolutely 'criminal' that the company is deciding to abandon the game over Grand Theft Auto.

While it is well-known how much of a money-making factory GTA projects and GTA online are, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the finest video games ever made.

SplashFinesse87 @SlashWarrior87 @videotech_ A upsetting way to abandon one of the most beautiful open world games of all time. The red dead community has every right to be angry. I feel sorry for the community that deserves better! Rockstar just cannot win! @videotech_ A upsetting way to abandon one of the most beautiful open world games of all time. The red dead community has every right to be angry. I feel sorry for the community that deserves better! Rockstar just cannot win!

The widely anticipated sequel received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and players alike, with its focus on the story, characters, graphics, music, and more. The open world of the five fictitious U.S. states looks absolutely beautiful at any time of the day, filled to the brim with rich details. Reviewers compared the narrative and form of the story-telling to the likes of The Godfather and The Sopranos.

An enhanced version of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S would have provided a more nuanced experience to players. One can only imagine how gamers might have felt with the Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback support of DualSense controllers.

Silver Fox @SilverFoxRDO @videotech_ I can't understand why they wouldn't want to bring out a PS5/XSX version of RDR2 when it's sold over 40m copies 🤦🏻‍♂️ @videotech_ I can't understand why they wouldn't want to bring out a PS5/XSX version of RDR2 when it's sold over 40m copies 🤦🏻‍♂️

The enhanced version would have been the perfect opportunity for Rockstar's atonement after the GTA: Trilogy mess that had fans fuming. Red Dead Redemption 2 has a devoted fan base, and the launch of an enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S would have been a delight for both new and old players.

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato @RockstarGames Rockstar has confirmed RDO support has ramped down due to increased work on GTA 6, the only update in development are minor ones such as new Telegram missions: @RockstarGames Rockstar has confirmed RDO support has ramped down due to increased work on GTA 6, the only update in development are minor ones such as new Telegram missions: https://t.co/T7XkZOHRa9

Sadly, any such development has been shelved for now, according to Tez2. Players hope that Rockstar revisits the idea after the launch of GTA VI. In their latest communication, the company also confirmed that support for Red Dead Online is also getting ramped down to focus on the next chapter of GTA.

