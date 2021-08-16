5 tips to master Dota 2 camera movement 

In Dota 2, camera control is a very fundamental mechanic. Precise camera placement is of paramount importance for any player trying to improve in the game.

Dota 2’s top-down perspective is fairly similar to real-time strategy games like Age of Empires, Starcraft, or Command & Conquer. While camera movement is quite an intuitive mechanic to improve gradually in, learning some key aspects will surely bolster a Dota 2 player’s general gameplay.

How to control the camera in Dota 2 like pro players

5) Use Camera Grip

Camera grip in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

While edge panning is the most used method of moving the camera in Dota 2, incorporating the use of camera grip can really come in handy, especially in situations where precise camera movements are necessary.

Camera grip can enable players to do precise micromovements with the camera in high-pressure situations, where edge panning would move the camera too much and as a result, players would lose a precious few moments to reposition the camera back.

The camera grip hotkey can be found in the ‘Interface’ section in the ‘Hotkeys’ menu of Dota 2. Players can also opt to use the ‘Reverse camera grip’ option which is located in the ‘Camera’ section in the ‘Options’ menu of the game.

4) Use the ‘select hero hotkey’ properly

The 'select hero hotkey' in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Using the "select hero hotkey" is very crucial to the flow of the game. As players would use the minimap to view faraway portions of the map from their hero, quick-tapping the ‘select hero hotkey’ twice instantly centers the camera back on the player’s hero. It is important to gather information from around the map while staying vigilant on the hero’s positioning.

3) Turn off the ‘center camera on hero on respawn’ option

The 'center camera on hero on respawn' option in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The "center camera on hero on respawn" option makes the players very prone to misuse of TP scrolls. With the option turned on, players will often TP scroll to their own fountain. The option can be found in the ‘Camera’ section under the ‘Options’ menu of Dota 2.

2) Play at a high camera speed

The 'camera speed' slider in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

While first-person shooters would often necessitate that the player plays in low DPI or low sensitivity for precision, in Dota 2, ramping up the camera speed is really crucial for players to scan more parts of the map at a given time. The blend of camera grip for precise micro-movements and edge panning with high camera speed is the most effective way to control the camera.

The "camera speed" slider can be found in the Camera section under the Options menu.

1) Effective positioning of the camera

While other tips in this article went over settings, this is a general concept that may seem intuitive on paper, but most new and intermediate players get it wrong. Rather than making the camera center on a player’s hero, most of the time it is much more beneficial to place the camera in a way that watches over crucial parts around the hero while keeping the hero on one side of the camera.

This can give players very important information including enemy ability usage and incoming enemy ganks. The concept is hard to master quickly, but with constant practice and the general principle in mind, this can improve a player’s game sense rapidly.

Edited by Gautham Balaji