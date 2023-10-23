5 tips to win easily in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event

Aetherium Wars is the newest event in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. Players build a team of four Aether Spirits and fight against adversaries. All Spirits are classified into three ranks, each with powers and weaknesses.

The event is one of the biggest in the game, rewarding players with Stellar Jades, in-game materials, and a free four-star character.

Trailblazers must complete the necessary quests first to unlock the Aether Spirit battles. So, here are five tips to win easily in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Five tips to win in the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event easily

1) Using different team combinations

A team featuring three Humanoids and a Trotter Aberrant (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail version 1.4’s Aetherium Wars event, the key to victory is building a good team. Trailblazers must first obtain all available Aether Spirits and build a team without weaknesses.

Another essential consideration is that every Aether Spirit type is weak against another: Humanoids are weak against Aberrants; Mechanicals are weak against Humanoids; and Aberrants are weak against Mechanicals. So, team compositions depend on what Aether Spirits the enemy will be using.

2) Upgrading the Aether Spirits

Upgrading the Aurumaton gatekeeper (Image via HoYoverse)

Another tip to win easily is to upgrade the Aether Spirits. This step is an essential part of winning in the Aetherium Wars event. Players will be fighting high-level opponents after progressing more into the event quest, and not upgrading Spirits will result in more damage from enemies.

So, Trailblazers should upgrade all Aether Spirits in possession.

3) Finding good Aether Spirits

The Silvermane Lieutenant Aether Spirit (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Aether Spirit of the Aetherium Wars event excels in its field. While some are exceptionally good, some are substandard. Players must focus on the phenomenal ones and use them by forming a team with other good Spirits. Finding a good Spirit, such as the Silvermane Lieutenant, is essential to secure victory.

The Lieutenant is a strong Aether Spirit excelling in shielding his allies while launching counter-attacks whenever an ally with a shield gets hit by an opponent. Some of the Strong Spirits are the Frigid Prowler, Silvermane Cannoneer, Imaginary Weaver, and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion.

4) Playing strategically

Playing with a strategy is essential to win (Image via HoYoverse)

Executing a well-thought-out strategy is crucial in the Aetherium Wars event, as one misstep can result in defeat.

Whenever a Spirit is low on HP, players can heal them by using a healing type support Aether Spirit or by picking a support type Spirit excelling in damage tanking abilities.

Trailblazers can also focus on taking out the opponent’s support or attack-type Spirits, depending on which one is more important in that fight.

5) Using Expansion Chips to make the Aether Spirits stronger

Expansion Chips can make Aether Spirits stronger (Image via HoYoverse)

While progressing through the event quest and defeating many opponents, players will come across and obtain the Expansion Chips. The Aether Spirits can equip these Chips to enhance their abilities.

Each Aether Spirit has a different effect, and when it's fitted with the right Expansion Chips, it will grow stronger and potentially make a significant impact on the battlefield by itself. Note that some Chips have negative effects, so players should be careful while equipping them.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.