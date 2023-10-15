5 best Aetherium Wars teams in Honkai Star Rail

Aetherium Wars, a trading card game in which you can transform any organism's data into battle-ready Aether Spirits, was added with Honkai Star Rail's version 1.4 update. In it, you need to use Aether Spirits to compete against your opponents and other characters if you want to win the Interastral Tournament Festival. Finally, to obtain "Mastery Marks," you must pass the test in each of the four Victory Zones and eliminate the "championship contender."

Once that's done, you can participate in the tournament after obtaining four Mastery Marks. Now, you must assemble a fantastic squad of Aether Spirits if you want to go ahead and win.

Let's take a look at the five best Aetherium Wars' teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Aetherium Wars teams in Honkai Star Rail

The Aether Spirit teams listed below are what you need if you want to win in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Aurumator Gatekeeper + Voidranher: Reaver + Silvermane Cannoneer + Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion

Silvermane Cannoneer, an Aether Spirit (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Aurumaton Gatekeeper — (Can act as Primary Shielder by reducing incoming damage, Imaginary)

(Can act as Primary Shielder by reducing incoming damage, Imaginary) Voidranger: Reaver — (Main-DPS, Imaginary)

— (Main-DPS, Imaginary) Silvermane Cannoneer — (Primary Buffer, Physical)

— (Primary Buffer, Physical) Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion — (Sub-DPS, Fire)

In this Aetherium Wars team composition, Voidranger: Reaver and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion deal massive amounts of damage on the battlefield. Aurumaton Gatekeeper can aid them by reducing incoming damage.

Silvermane Cannoneer can simultaneously provide buffs to Voidranger: Reaver and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Deacolion, which lets them vaporize enemies on the battlefield.

2) Warp Trotter + Blaze Out of Space + Silvermane Cannoneer + Imaginary Weaver

Attack type Overlord Aether Spirit (Image via HoYoverse)

Warp Trotter — (Primary Healer, Unknown Elelemt)

(Primary Healer, Unknown Elelemt) Blaze Out of Space — (Primary DPS, Fire)

— (Primary DPS, Fire) Silvermane Cannoneer — (Primary Buffer, Physical)

(Primary Buffer, Physical) Imaginary Weaver — (Sub-DPS, Unknown Element)

In this Aetherium Wars team composition, Blaze Out of Space deals major AoE damage, while Imaginary Weaver deals single-target damage. Silvermane Cannoneer aids them by buffing them up, and Wrap Trotter can heal them while dealing some minor damage of his own.

3) Entranced Inqenuity - Obedient Dracolion + Aurumaton Gatekeeper + Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus + Entranced Ingenium - IIIumination Dragonfish

An attack type Aether Spirit (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Entranced Ingenuity - Obedient Dracolion — (Sub-DPS, Fire)

— (Sub-DPS, Fire) Aurumaton Gatekeeper — (Can act as Primary Shielder by reducing incoming damage, Imaginary)

(Can act as Primary Shielder by reducing incoming damage, Imaginary) Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus — ( Main-DPS, Lightning)

Main-DPS, Lightning) Entranced Ingenium - Illumination Dragonfish — (Debuffer, Fire)

In this Honkai Star Rail team for Aetherium Wars, Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus and Entranced Ingenuity-Obedient Dracolion act as the primary damage dealer. Meanwhile, Entranced Ingenium - Illumination Dragonfish acts as the de-buffer by lowering the opponent's DEF by Fire attacks.

4) Waro Trotter + Voidranger - Trampler + Voidranger - Reaver + Silvermane Cannoner

A Healing class Aether Spirit (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Warp Trotter — (Primary Healer, Unknown Element)

(Primary Healer, Unknown Element) Voidranger - Trampler — ( Primary DPS, Quantum)

( Primary DPS, Quantum) Voidranger - Reaver — (Sub-DPS, Imaginary)

(Sub-DPS, Imaginary) Silvermane Cannoneer — (Team Buffer, Physical)

In the above-mentioned composition for Honkai Star Rail's Aetherium Wars, Voidranger-Trampler will deal huge Quantum damage while Reaver can support it by dealing Imaginary damage. Silvermane Cannoneer buffs the team and Warp Trotter deals some minor AoE damage with its basic attack while healing the team in its Hogdash form.

5) Entranced Ingenuity - Obedient Dracolion + Silvermane Lieutenant + Silvermane Cannoneer + Silvermane Soldier

A defense type Overlord Aether Spirit (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Entranced Ingenuity - Obedient Dracolion —(Sub-DPS,Fire)

—(Sub-DPS,Fire) Silvermane Lieutenant — .(Primary-DPS and Shielder, Physical)

.(Primary-DPS and Shielder, Physical) Silvermane Cannoneer — (Primary Buffer, Physical)

(Primary Buffer, Physical) Silvermane Soldier — (De-buffer, Physical)

In this Aetherium Wars team composition, we have Silvermane Lieutenant who will act as the Primary DPS and does Physical damage in response to the enemy's attacks while being the Shieldier of its team with its Ultimate.

Further, Entranced Ingenuity-Obedient Dracolion supports the Lieutenant with follow-up Fire damages, and Silvermane Cannoneer supports both of them by buffing. Finally comes the Silvermane Soldier, who helps the team by de-buffing the opponents on field, allowing them to be taken down faster.