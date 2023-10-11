How to beat Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

The Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail is probably one of the biggest events HoYoverse has released in recent updates. Here, players must go through a lengthy mission, followed by multiple encounters with different characters, and engage in combat against various enemies. With enough progression, the Trailblazers will eventually come face to face against the Stellaron Hunter, Silver Wolf.

As players might have noticed, the Aetherium Wars is a little different when it comes to combat. Instead of characters with Paths, players must form their team alongside the enemies they have fought all this time.

This article will guide you through the best teams against Silver Wolf.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best teams and tips to defeat Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

Each participant in Aetherium Wars usually comes with a team of four, similar to how the core team-building in Honkai Star Rail works. Hence, before heading in, it is important to take notice of your opponent, their weaknesses, and more. The primary objective of Aetherium Wars is to collect Aether Spirits, categorized across three main divisions.

Recommended team against Silver Wolf (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

These divisions are Mechanical, Humanoid, and Aberrants, with each specific type being weak and strong against one another. During fights, please note the following weaknesses based on their category:

Humanoids: Weak against Mechanicals, strong against Aberrants.

Weak against Mechanicals, strong against Aberrants. Mechanicals: Weak against Humanoids, strong against Aberrants.

Weak against Humanoids, strong against Aberrants. Aberrants: Weak against Mechanicals, strong against Humanoids.

With this knowledge, the next step is to look at Silver Wolf's roster and pick your team accordingly. The Stellaron Hunter's team includes the following enemies:

Vagrant.

Voidranger: Trampler.

Voidtanger: Reaver.

Imaginary Weaver.

Hence, the ideal team to pick should be the following:

Silvermane Lieutenant Humanoid: Can shield allies and counter-attack after enemy moves.

Can shield allies and counter-attack after enemy moves. Voidranger Reaver Aberrant: HP management unit, where it can consume its health to increase damage.

HP management unit, where it can consume its health to increase damage. Trotter Aberrant: Heals and buff allies.

Heals and buff allies. Silvermane Cannoneer Humanoid: Support unit to boost allies' attack and launch follow-up attacks.

Targeting the Vagrant (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Your first objective is to take out Silver Wolf's Humanoid unit, Vagrant, with the use of the Voidranger Reaver in your team. Additionally, the Silvermane Cannoneer will launch follow-up attacks against the Vagrant, making quick work of the Jarilo native.

Secondly, have your Lieutenant provide a shield for everyone, with Trotter healing the team in difficult circumstances. The rest of the fight should be easy, as two of the Humanoids in your team are enough to take out all the Aberrants in Silver Wolf's team.

Alternate team against Silver Wolf (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, you can install Expansion Chips on each unit based on their role, be it support or damage.

Expansion Chips (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Mechanicals are safe options here as well, including the Aurumaton Gatekeeper in place of Silvermane Lieutenant Humanoid and the Entraced Ingenium in place of the Silvermane Cannoneer.

Lastly, it is necessary to have all characters leveled up properly, as having a lower level means lower health and attack damage.