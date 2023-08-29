Honkai Star Rail announces new Stagnant Shadow stages in version 1.3

Honkai Star Rail has recently announced the addition of two new Stagnant Shadow stages in version 1.3. The domain only drops the ascension materials after players defeat the final boss. Likewise, its upcoming stages will roll out fresh items required to level up some of the future characters, such as Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan.

Read on to know every bit of detail about the new Stagnant Shadows, including its unlock criteria, location, and more.

Everything about the new Stagnant Shadow stages in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Shape of Abomination and the Shape of Puppetry Stagnant Shadows were previously showcased in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream. Players now have more information about them ahead of the major update, thanks to the official announcement.

More details regarding each of the stages have been outlined below:

Shape of Abomination Stagnant Shadow

Players can obtain the Nail of the Ape after clearing the Shape of Abomination. It features the Malefic Ape as the final boss, alongside other enemies.

The domain will be located in the Xianzhou Luofu Scalegorge Waterscape region and can be unblocked after completing the A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant Trailblaze Mission.

Those summoning Fu Xuan and Lynx will have to farm the ascension material to level them up.

Shape of Puppetry Stagnant Shadow

The Shape of Puppetry will drop Suppressing Edict, the ascension material for the upcoming Imaginary characters, once Trailblazers defeat all the enemies in the domain. Aurumaton Gatekeeper will be the final boss in this stage, and taking it down should be easy with a proper team comp.

This Stagnant Shadow stage will be located in Luofu's Artisanship Commission, and players should be able to access it as long as they have the area unlocked.

On that note, the Suppressing Edict will be required to ascend Imbibitor Lunae.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is scheduled to be released tomorrow across PC, iOS, and Android platforms. The Stagnant Shadow stages should be available as soon as the patch goes live.