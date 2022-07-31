5 most tragic video game protagonists

Most of the time, the main characters in video games are designed to be uplifting role models with modest beginnings who achieve great things. Essentially, we are kept in constant mystery about whether we would play as Sinners or Saints.

Some shoes, however, would be impossible for anyone to fill. A few characters have had to make difficult decisions, endure awful losses, and deal with tremendous emotional trauma in video games.

Five video game characters who went through so much

1) Max Payne in Max Payne

Fans could easily argue that a significant portion of Max Payne's suffering is due to excessive drinking, smoking, and murder. But it's no surprise that he has many self-destructive inclinations after enduring countless personal catastrophes, such as losing his wife and child.

Max's therapeutic release from externalizing his most terrible ideas and narrating them to players is likely the only thing keeping him from committing suicide in this third-person shooter video game.

2) Martin Walker in Spec Ops: The Line

In Spec Ops: The Line, Martin Walker entered with straightforward instructions but ended up dooming Dubai and killing his allies. He wanted to be a hero, but after making one catastrophic error, he started to lose control and went insane.

Walker is unable to accept what he has done. He crossed the line.

All the catastrophe he caused — the grief, misery, and death he brought — came from his well-intentioned actions. This video game has four possible outcomes, depending on your choices.

The real conclusion is that he is powerless to change what he has done and kills the soldiers who come to rescue him.

3) Kratos in God of War

We'd be negligent if we didn't include "The Ghost of Sparta" on the list, given that the God of War was created to be played out like a Greek tragedy in this video game. Initially, he was a fierce fighter in the Spartan army, but when things went wrong, he begged Ares, the god of battle, to save him.

Ares handed Kratos the power to defeat all his adversaries in exchange for his perpetual servitude, and thus, Kratos' terrible existence as a god's soldier started. Years later, it became apparent that Kratos was nothing more than a tool of the gods.

Ares deceived him into murdering his own family and then cursed him to carry the ashes of those he had lost forever. Kratos was tricked by the gods once more into giving up his abilities after he exacted retribution on Ares and succeeded in replacing him as the new god of war.

On his last journey, Kratos battled the Titans and the Olympians, and he ended up presumably dead next to the blade of Olympus. For most of this video game, he was only a tool for other people's agendas.

4) Arno Victor Dorian in Assassin's Creed

An assassin from the French era named Arno Victor Dorian lost both his father and father figure and, regrettably, was held accountable both times. He initially held himself responsible for getting up from the chair despite his father's warnings and was later implicated in a crime he did not commit.

He was duped by the person he most looked up to and thought of as a mentor. The brotherhood was destroyed due to his efforts to defeat the templars.

The worst loss came when he parted ways with Elise, his first childhood love. By the end of this video game, he is alone and despondent.

5) John' SOAP' MacTavish in COD 4 MW

We all reacted similarly to Captain Price when we first heard the name "SOAP." To those who don't know, SOAP was the first fictional video game character who everybody just fell instantly in love with him.

Although he didn't speak anything in the first game, he was everyone's second favorite CoD protagonist, after Captain Price.

The video game introduced a Scottish demolitions expert at the top of his team. He was later killed in action on a mission to assassinate Makarov, where Yuri's real identity was revealed, and SOAP breathed his last.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

