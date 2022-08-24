5 Twitch streamers with controversial pasts

With Twitch's rise over the past decade, many streamers have gained a celebrity-like status, making them household names. However, the path to fame can often be marred by lots of controversies and questionable moments that these content creators find themselves in.

With millions of eyes monitoring them, a slip here or there can often be detrimental to the personality's path. Such controversies are not uncommon in the world of social media, and many influencers have faced much criticism due to their actions or words.

Five streamers who found themselves in a pool of controversy

1) Ice Poseidon

Paul "Ice Poseidon" and controversies are almost always synonymous. Although he was at the zenith of Twitch, raking in astronomical numbers, his inevitable downfall came after constant facilitation of swatting.

From keeping an open door to his house to leaking his flight information, Ice Poseidon constantly found himself facing the police. According to YouTuber InternetAjay, he has been swatted an incredible 40 times.

Although his channel was banned in 2017, Paul recently took to Instagram to announce his return to Twitch after a long hiatus.

2) Pokimane

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

Imane "Pokimane" is easily among the most recognizable names within the world of social media. She is the most followed female streamer on Twitch, with over 9.2 million followers.

Although Pokimane has a considerable fan base and is considered extremely likable, her rise has not been without blemishes.

In 2019, an old video of her resurfaced on the internet where she was heard uttering the "N-word." She quickly took to Twitter to explain her side of the story and apologized swiftly.

Considering that she was relatively young in the video, the streaming community chose to absolve the Moroccan-Canadian.

3) Tyler1

Tyler "Tyler1" is notable for his highly toxic attitude and behavior during streams. It was this trait, coupled with his brawny stature, that had made him viral in the first place. However, this exact feature also got him into a lot of controversies.

Despite a large percentage of viewers enjoying his content, Riot Games, the League of Legends developers, decided to permanently ban Tyler1 from its servers. The main reason behind their decision was to avoid promoting toxic behavior.

Fortunately for the streamer, Riot decided to lift his suspension after a couple of years.

4) Alinity

Natalia "Alinity" was famously termed as the perpetrator of cyberbullying. Although she has been bereft of controversies of late, her past has been associated with lots of questionable activities.

The online star received much criticism for unnecessarily copyright-claiming videos from PewDiePie. Additionally, she received flak after revealing that she had married a Canadian just for citizenship and later divorced him.

In one stream, Alinity was seen dangerously flinging her cat from her lap and even feeding liquor to the animal, enticing a lot of hostility.

5) HasanAbi

hasanabi @hasanthehun obv i don’t support terrorism, after all i’m critcizing the american govt for supporting terrorism both leading up to, and post 911. i realize i used imprecise language that easily got weaponized by the right but spare me your moral grandstanding. obv i don’t support terrorism, after all i’m critcizing the american govt for supporting terrorism both leading up to, and post 911. i realize i used imprecise language that easily got weaponized by the right but spare me your moral grandstanding.

Hasan "HasanAbi" is among the most popular political commentators on Twitch. The former Young Turks member found himself in the middle of a lot of heat after brazenly commenting on the 9/11 attacks.

While reacting to the US military regime, which has stationed its troops in over 100 countries, the internet personality controversially said:

"This is so insane. America deserved 9/11, dude. F**k it, I'm saying it."

Although HasanAbi apologized and acknowledged that his words came out differently than he initially thought, the Twitch streamer later got suspended temporarily for his reckless comments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

