Although Among Us was released in 2018, it flew under the general radar until its recent resurgence, which propelled the popularity of many Twitch streamers.

The indie co-operative game Among Us allows players to assume roles of crewmates onboard a remote location, from the Skeld spaceship to the Mira HQ office. The crew must work together to complete jobs and escape. However, they must also spot the imposter among them. The imposter's goal is to ruin the mission.

The game is as fun to watch on Twitch as it is to play, and as such, some of the most popular Twitch streamers have gained new audiences since its resurgence. So from Valkryae to Pokimane, let’s take a look at the 5 Twitch streamers who greatly benefited from the resurgence of Among Us.

The resurgence of Among Us was greatly beneficial to the following 5 Twitch streamers

Whenever discussions regarding the resurgence of Among Us and its impact on Twitch streamers are raised, the group of content creators knows as Amigops must be mentioned.

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter

Rachell Hofstetter, or Valkyrae, is arguably the most famous Amigops. Although the co-owner of 100Thieves, is currently streaming on YouTube, she played a major role in the game's success over Twitch.

Rae started streaming the game in late August 2020. The content was the first to ignite the astonishing fame she would later achieve. Rae gained a lot of viewership and followers due to her fun and energetic streams of the game. She generally picks up red along with a hockey mask in the game.

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband is perhaps the most popular streamer with a mysterious identity. Iconic for his deep voice, almost nothing is known about his personal life. He was originally invited to play among us by PewDiePie, who encouraged Corpse Husband to stream after observing his proficiency in the title.

He became part of the Amigops after he, along with Rae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast, were the first to die during a match. On July 31, 2021, when he first streamed on Twitch and played various games with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Pokimane, he achieved a feat of 1,000,000 followers on Twitch by the end of the stream.

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, is the third member of The Amigops. He became one of the most popular streamers in August 2020, elevating his popularity significantly to be one of the top content creators of the year.

Throughout late 2020 and early 2021, Disguised Toast regularly hosted lobbies with his friends and popular personalities. During the time, Toast's followers doubled, if not tripled, on most platforms. However, he stopped playing Among Us in May 2021 and later posted a video documenting the rise and fall of his Among Us career.

Sykkuno

The modest Sykkuno is known for his polite personality. While he is not very active on social media, he does livestream 5 to 6 times a week on Twitch, where he only plays games he enjoys, including his friends.

Alongside Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband, Sykkuno is also a member of the Amigops and has grown in popularity with the resurgence of Among Us.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is arguably the most famous amongst the currently active content creators. The Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer, YouTube & Media personality, and gamer started her streaming career in 2017 with League of Legends. While she was relatively popular prior to the amongst resurgence, it took her followers and views to the next level.

Edited by Srijan Sen