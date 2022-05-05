5 underperforming games with good ideas that deserve remakes

Some games are downright disappointing. However, just because the implementation was unsuccessful does not mean that the concept was flawed. Some of these much-anticipated games were let down by poor performance, but that doesn't imply the design principles and structure underlying them were terrible.

It's a reality that the gaming industry is expanding every day, encouraging numerous firms and creators to enter the market and try their hand at making their own unique video games. Players have a real feast of alternatives today, thanks to all of the fresh stars entering the field.

Underachieving games with the brightest concepts

5) Two Worlds II

Publishers: TopWare Interactive, Zuxxez Entertainment

It is logical to say that the gaming industry is brimming with aspiration. Designers and developers are continuously seeking to push the boundaries, taking pre-existing concepts and amplifying them to create new and extravagant adventures.

Two Worlds II is a good example of this, with several novel mechanics and extremely creative gameplay for the time, but it was hampered by poor development implementation.

The game has a lot of rough edges, but it has many good concepts, such as a comprehensive crafting system and an intriguing Magic mechanism that lets players compose and develop their own spells.

Two Worlds II failed to be a genuinely outstanding open-world release due to poor voice acting, awful graphics, bugs, animations, and a myriad of other issues.

4) Balan Wonderworld

Publisher: Square Enix

Balan Wonderworld sits out as a perfect example of contemporary games that fall underneath the excellent idea, horrible presentation category. It was pitched as a 3D gameplay adventure featuring immersive sandbox areas akin to those seen in blockbuster hits like Banjo-Kazooie and the classic Super Mario 64.

Balan Wonderworld appeared to be developing up to be a visually impressive experience with good gameplay components based on previews and images. However, when the game first came out, it was a minimalistic, dumbed-down adventure with a host of flaws and extremely boring and tedious gameplay.

With over 80 distinct costumes to locate and unlock, the idea of the game was fantastic, but each outfit only had a two-button control system that comprised of leaping and one basic skill.

3) Dark Void

Publisher: Capcom

This game appears generic beyond cure upon the first view, yet its deceptively simple appearance is based on a truly amazing concept. Dark Void is a jetpack-focused shooter that blends on-foot fighting with aerial combat. It is another Capcom property that has died.

Unfortunately, the game's instability was too much for it to manage due to a bad plot and uninspiring tasks. Dark Void may have flaws, but it tries to mix on-foot and flying combat into one fluid experience. A vertical cover might also be used to create a high-quality multiplayer game. Games like Dark Void deserve a second chance.

2) Infected

Publisher: Majesco Entertainment

Infected was a PSP-exclusive zombie shooter. It introduced zombie mayhem to a portable console years before Left 4 Dead and Dead Rising. The game contains straightforward third-person shooting gameplay. However, the Infect the World mechanic is what makes it a series worth revisiting.

Players may infect other players' games by playing with them online and having their characters switch zombies. From there, the "virus" can transmit to other players, causing a worldwide epidemic.

It's a unique social aspect that works well with the game's concepts and has a lot of potential. It makes perfect sense to resurrect this series, whether on mobile or a specialized handheld, in our more linked world.

1) WildStar

Publisher: NCSOFT

Over the years as a publisher, NCSOFT has accumulated a remarkable library of MMOs, with the Guild Wars series and Blade & Soul being two notable examples. However, not every game they worked on turned out to be a success.

WildStar, an aspirational Sci-Fi/Fantasy MMORPG with certain fantastic concepts, compelling gameplay, and a very humorous look, is a prime example. WildStar seemed to be the whole package, with one of the most comprehensive and eye-opening Player Housing systems ever implemented in an MMO. The game appeared to have everything going for it, and it actually developed a cult following.

However, the creators chose a subscription-based approach at the time of release, similar to what MMO behemoth World of Warcraft was doing. They could not persuade players to abandon the already massive Blizzard release, and the game was quickly converted to a free-to-play format.

Unfortunately, the switch to free-to-play couldn't cure the damage, and the MMO finally went down due to a tiresome and grisly adventuring experience combined with a fairly bad tale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu