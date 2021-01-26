5 most underrated Free Fire characters in January 2021

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular titles in the world. The game has garnered 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The addition of several characters with special abilities is what sets it apart from other titles.

There are a total of 35 characters in Free Fire, and 5-10 of them are uber-famous and used by players globally. However, that does not mean that the rest of the characters are any less.

This article lists down some of the most underestimated characters of Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order; this is a generalized and random order list.

Top 5 underrated Free Fire characters in 2021

#1 - Kelly "the Swift"

Kelly "the Swift" in Free Fire

Kelly was recently reintroduced with a much more powerful and upgraded version of herself called Kelly "the Swift."

This upgraded version has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, which is activated after seven seconds of sprinting. Using this ability, the first one-shot on the target inflicts damage of 110% and lasts for five seconds.

This is a great aggressive ability that can compete with popular characters like DJ Alok and K.

#2 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella's ability increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10% and reduces the ally HP loss when it is down by 20%.

Kapella has a great ability and can easily compete with DJ Alok or K's healing capabilities on the ground. She is one of the most powerful female characters in Free Fire.

#3 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

At her initial level 1 ability, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds.

This is perfect for passive as well as aggressive players as it provides them with a great and instant defensive mechanism that saves them from damage for a couple of seconds.

#4 - Shani

Shani in Free Fire

Shani restores 10 armor durability after every kill, and an extra durability can upgrade the armor up to level 3. A level 3 vest or a vest with high durability comes in handy for defending the player's HP loss during combat.

#5 - Alvaro

Alvaro in Free Fire

Alvaro has a great ability that can break any defense and shelter of the opponent. He has a great ability called the Art of Demolition, which increases the explosive weapon damage by 6% and also boosts the damage range area by 7% at the initial level.

The proper usage of grenade throwing tactics can make him one of the most strong characters in Free Fire.