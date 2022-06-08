5 underrated video games from the last year you should try out

The last 12 months have seen the launch of many video games, with a lot of AAA releases like Horizon Forbidden West and Halo: Infinite making large waves. These large-scale games take up much of the social media feed and can eclipse other video games that do not market themselves.

Since 2021, there have been many such releases that have gone under the radar of a lot of people. These games deliver a great story/narrative or gameplay but are not appreciated enough because they are mostly unheard of.

Such games deserve their due diligence and more recognition considering their achievements in storytelling and gameplay.

Five underappreciated video games from the last 12 months (or so)

1) Unpacking

Unpacking launched in November of 2021, probably not looking like a game many people wanted to get their hands on. Yet, with no lines of dialogue or additional exposition, this video game has been nominated for so many accolades (and won more than half of those) that it is almost unbelievable.

The game’s premise is simple, as the name suggests. Players are given an empty room and a box of packed luggage and asked to arrange the luggage around the room as best they can. And while the game can be played for the calmness it inspires, there is an overarching narrative, told simply through the context clues.

Unpacking is a game about growing up, facing adulthood, losing, and then finding your way again. It does this story in such simplicity and yet so strong that it's hard to imagine that the game doesn’t have any actors or voiced lines. Winning two awards for best narrative while having no voiceover for a game in 2021 is no small feat.

2) Tunic

The tunic is a video game for people who enjoy Soulsborne games but prefer it to be more cutesy. While this was a combination that would have been initially hard to come across, developer Andrew Shouldice provided just that with Tunic.

Releasing in March 2022 across all previous-gen consoles, this Souls-like was an intricate world filled with enemies and monsters that the players needed to fight across.

Players can traverse across various levels, fighting enemies and defeating bosses by taking control of an anthropomorphic fox wielding a sword and shield. The game has Metroidvania elements where players may return to previously locked areas using new items.

Borrowing from the souls game is a checkpoint system, taking the form of statues where the player respawns when they die.

The game is also cryptic like the older FromSoftware games, as most dialogue and in-game texts are told through a new language that players won't be familiar with.

Some things eventually become clear through context clues and progression throughout the game. For people who enjoy Souls-like games, this one can go a long way to keep them entertained.

3) The Forgotten City

The video game started life as a mod for the popular game known as Skyrim. However, it has seen much improvement, adoration, and funding since then, and it eventually became a standalone experience unto itself. The Forgotten City, developed by Modern Storyteller, was released across all platforms by September of 2021.

The plot revolves around an unnamed protagonist discovering an ancient Roman city hidden in the confines of the underground parts of the Tiber river in Italy. Here, players can meet various NPCs and take part in the larger plot regarding an upcoming election, which has various branching plotlines involving numerous characters.

A reset mechanic is also present where players may reset the day from the moment they enter the city or will be forcibly reset while losing all progress if they are killed. The standalone game and the mod received critical acclaim, praising its story and innovative mechanics.

4) It Takes Two

For Josef Fares comes yet another co-op multiplayer masterpiece released in March of 2021. It Takes Two tells the story of two parents who want to be separated, or at least that's how the game starts. However, due to a wish by their daughter, they get stuck in the form of two dolls, who then have to work together to find a way to reverse their situation.

While the premise is frankly bonkers, the video game offers a very engaging and fun experience. As with most games by Hazelight studios, this is also a local co-op game (online multiplayer is also an option) that tasks two players to work together to solve puzzles and combat enemies.

There are also a host of mini-games to be played across the story where players can compete against each other, while in some, it's just for the sake of having fun. One of the best local co-op games in recent years, It Takes Two allows for purchasing a second copy on another online account as a gift for every purchase.

5) Trek to Yomi

Developed by Flying Wild Hog, this video game is a must for fans of old black and white Japanese classics. Trek to Yomi is a 2D side-scrolling game with a fixed perspective game, following the protagonist Hiroki who is set out on a journey to avenge the destruction of his village.

The game’s art style is done in a black and white monochrome, as Hiroki, a young samurai, upholds his old master’s dying will. In Hiroki’s journey, players are treated to spectacular cinematic set-pieces that fully immerse them in an ancient Japanese storytelling style.

The combat in this game is simple and intricate, and the story harkens to the tale of a samurai bound to his honor, dealing with an inner conflict. While not getting too much into the story, ‘Yomi’ in Japanese means the land of the dead, and it should indicate which direction the game eventually takes the players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

