Electric-type Pokemon literally shock the competition, but not all of them are as electric as the rest.

Everyone knows the greatest of Electric-type Pokemon. There is Pikachu, Zapdos, Raikou, Jolteon, and more. Many of the most popular Pokemon of all time are Electric-type.

Time and time again, though, each type category produces some less than stellar creatures. The stacked Electric-type roster is not immune to having some underwhelming specimen within its ranks.

Note: This article is subjective. It is based on the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the most underwhelming Electric-type Pokemon.

5 most underwhelming Electric Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zebstrika

Zebstrika's is an unfortunate situation when it comes to underwhelming Electric Pokemon. The thing looks so cool and its Pokedex entries are great. It can move as quick as lightning and can shoot bolts from its mane.

In the Pokemon games, though, it is almost completely useless. In Generation V, there are a few other Electric Pokemon available, also underwhelming. It is the Electric-type Legendaries that saw Zebstrika become unused.

#4 - Pachirisu

Pachirisu is lovely. As a plush, it has found its way into the homes of many Pokemon fans. As a companion, it is wonderful. As anything else though, including being a fighter, it has no place.

Cute and cuddly can only get a Pokemon so far. Even Pikachu had to step its game up at some point. The thing has a Pokemon World Championship under its belt and that still isn't enough.

#3 - Emolga

Emolga joins the ever-growing list of rodent-based Electric-type Pokemon. Its quite the trend that Pikachu has started. Like Zebstrika, it joined the Pokedex in Generation V. The Electric-type Pokemon in that Generation are nothing special. Thundurus and Zekrom suck all of the hype out of the other Electric creatures found throughout the game. Emolga never stood a chance.

#2 - Pincurchin

This Electric sea urchin is a strange creature. It is strange in its actions, appearance, and just about everything else. Pincurchin can learn a variety of non-Electric moves, but there are so many better options. It isn't cuddly like some others. It can't do anything specific better than another Pokemon can. Pincurchin is wildly underwhelming.

#1 - Fan Rotom

Rotom is a wonderful Pokemon. It can become a variety of different types. Those include Fire, Water, Ice, Grass, and Flying. They are all dual typings with Electric. In competitive battle, Wash Rotom reigns supreme. Often times, though, Heat, Mow, and even Frost Rotom, all make appearances.

Fan Rotom, though? It is rarely ever seen. Players will be hard pressed to find another trainer that chose to make their Rotom a Flying/Electric-type.