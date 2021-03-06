Ghost-type Pokemon are the spookiest and some of the most powerful in the entire franchise.

Gengar, Chandelure, and Giratina are a couple of extremely strong Ghost-type Pokemon. They have set a high bar for the rest of the category to live up to, in terms of popularity, power, and capability.

In Sword and Shield, the roster of Ghost-type Pokemon is pretty vast. That means not every single one can meet the standards set by the best of the lot. Like with any typing, the Ghost-type has its fair share of underwhelming creatures.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Ghost Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Trevenant

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trevenant is not only an underwhelming Grass-type Pokemon, it is a pretty underwhelming Ghost-type Pokemon. It has a ton of weaknesses and something so scary-looking should be much more powerful. Trevenant has a decent Attack stat, but the rest are a bit lackluster. It is saved by a solid moveset and great backstory, but it is outperformed by a lot of other Pokemon.

#4 - Gourgeist

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gourgeist has the exact same problems that Trevenant has. This Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon has many weaknesses and stats that don't really do the trick. Gourgeist has four different forms. There is Small Size, Average Size, Large Size, and Super Size. The stat differences between the four forms are minimal and Gourgeist does nothing to stand out except the signature Trick-or-Treat move.

#3 - Dusknoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dusknoir is a disappointment when compared to its pre-evolution Dusclops. Dusclops has all the look and credibility of a Ghost-type Pokemon. In battle, given the Eviolite and a solid moveset, Dusclops is nearly unstoppable. Evolving it into Dusknoir takes all of that away. While it has decent defensive stats, Dusknoir seems to have been created simply just to give Dusclops a forced evolution and nothing more.

#2 - Cursola

Image via Game Freak

Much like Trevenant and Gourgeist have the same issues, Dusknoir and Cursola share problems. Galarian Corsola with an Eviolite is much more useful than Cursola. This Ghost-type Pokemon has pretty good stats such as Special Attack and Special Defense. What makes it underwhelming is that its pre-evolution is so much more effective. That should never be the case.

#1 - Runerigus

Image via Game Freak

Runerigus is a Ground/Ghost-type Pokemon. Those two typings give it a solid amount of weaknesses. It has a decent Defense stat, but that's about it. Runerigus evolves from Galarian Yamask with some special conditions. It is basically a new evolutionary form opposite Cofagrigus. Cofagrigus has only two weaknesses, but similar stats. The big difference is in Attack and Special Attack. One would think a brand new evolutionary form would improve upon the old one.