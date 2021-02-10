5 most underwhelming Poison Pokemon from Kanto

Kanto has a bunch of Poison Pokemon, but some just aren't very good.

If the player wants a Poison Pokemon in the Kanto Region, they have a bunch to choose from. Some can be quite strong, like Nidoking, available incredibly early in the game.

Here are the most underwhelming Poison Pokemon from Kanto.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Five of the most underwhelming Poison Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Beedrill

Honestly, this Pokemon isn't too underwhelming since the player knows what they're getting into. Early Bug Pokemon are never too special and will likely be a weak link a ways into the journey.

With all this said, it's still a weak Pokemon. Fortunately, it did gain a Mega Evolution, but that wouldn't be available till long into the journey, until it probably has sat in the player's PC for a while. The Mega Evolution is absolutely insane, though.

#4 - Weezing

Weezing is actually a solid Pokemon in the competitive scene, but it isn't that great in the campaign. Its stats are pretty mediocre, and it just isn't as strong as other Poison Pokemon in the main series games.

As stated above, it is reliable in the competitive scene with its ability, Neutralizing Gas. It can negate the abilities of every other Pokemon on the field, which can prove quite useful.

#3 - Arbok

A Pokemon that Jessie, from Team Rocket, used in the anime, it should be good, right? Wrong. Arbok just doesn't bring much to the table as a Pokemon with low stats and nothing really going for it.

It does get some good moves and can take the player through a large piece of their journey. But it seems to be much weaker than most Pokemon with the same typing.

#2 - Venemoth

Venemoth can be caught at a pretty high level in the Safari Zone and instantly become a valuable part of the player's team. However, Bug/Poison is just not a great type. It can quickly become the player's team's weakest link and sit in the box for the rest of the game.

These Bug Pokemon may be a low-hanging fruit, but if it's there, it can be picked. This type is never great. Well, a couple are good, like Heracross and Scizor.

#1 - Golbat

Friendship evolutions take forever and are very annoying. Traveling with Zubat for hours and making sure it never faints, only to get this thing when it finally evolves, is quite disappointing. In Kanto, that was just so rude.

It does have a redeeming quality, with an amazing final evolution. But before Crobat, this Pokemon was just a Grunt's Pokemon. Or the most annoying Pokemon in any cave.