Poison-type Pokemon are the deadliest of the deadly, but in Sword and Shield, some fall below the standard.

The Poison-typing has produced some of the most powerful Pokemon around. From the likes of Nidoking, Eternatus, and Venusaur, the Poison-typing is not one to mess with.

Like with any Pokemon type though, there are a handful of creatures that simply don't cut it. They don't live up to the reputation that the powerful Pokemon give the typing. They are quite underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Poison Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Toxicroak

Toxicroak is not a bad Pokemon. It has a very lackluster movepool, however. That is what makes it underwhelming. It has good Attack, but pretty poor defensive stats. As a Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon, it just doesn't hold up to either side of those typings. There are Poison-types and Fighting-types that can do what it does, but much better.

#4 - Drapion

Drapion is a pretty intimidating Pokemon by appearance. That intimidation doesn't translate well to its aptitude in battle. While it is a Dark-typing as well, giving it immunity to Psychic-types, it is kind of a niche creature. Its Abilities aren't that great for what it can do in battle either. It would take a lot of work to make Drapion a threat. That time is better spent elsewhere.

#3 - Skuntank

Skuntank also has a Poison/Dark dual typing. Its best stat is its HP. Like Drapion, it is only weak to Ground-type moves and is immune to Psychic-type moves. This Pokemon isn't quite the tank that its name implies, though. Its Attack is higher than its Special Attack, but the best moves it can learn are Special damage moves.

#2 - Garbodor

Many see Garbodor as a trashbag rip off of Muk. Looking at its stats, they are very middling for a Pokemon of its size. It could have easily been the Poison-type version of Snorlax or Slaking. Instead, there is nothing about it that stands out.

Garbodor came into Pokemon at a bad time, with a lot of other designs being based off of everyday objects. It is very underwhelming, but honestly, it should have been made much more powerful.

#1 - Qwilfish

Qwilfish is a tiny and laughable Pokemon. Without an evolution, it has nothing to strive for, and nothing to show for its Water/Poison-typing. It has average Speed, Attack, and Defense, but there are many Pokemon who can perform better. It has a semi-fun moveset to put together, but there shouldn't really be a time where that experiment takes place. Qwilfish is as underwhelming as it gets.