The Water Pokemon selection in Sword and Shield is pretty good, but there are definitely some weak links in there.

The Pokedex in Pokemon Sword and Shield has become quite expansive with the addition of two DLCs. There are a lot of great Water Pokemon to select from. Here are the most underwhelming ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Water Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Pelipper

Unfortunately, Pelipper got overshadowed over the years. The biggest reason to use it is for its Drizzle ability, which sets up Rain Dance when it is brought into battle. However, now Kyogre and even Politoed are in the game.

Pelipper is held back by having a huge 4x weakness against Electric-Type moves. It's also pretty frail and doesn't have a lot of damage output. It does have access to the move Tailwind, which doubles the speed of all the users Pokemon for four turns.

#4 - Kabutops

With such a cool design and the fact that it's a Fossil Pokemon, Kabutops should be better than it is. It does have some redeeming factors, like its ability Swift Swim, which doubles its speed during Rain.

Overall, this Pokemon just doesn't have the stats to keep up, and it wasn't given a redemption arc like Omastar. The huge 4x weakness against Grass Pokemon doesn't help it either.

#3 - Whiscash

Whiscash has a cool design, but that isn't enough to make this Pokemon good. It just doesn't have good stats, or do anything particularly well. There will always be a better water option than Whiscash.

This Pokemon seems like it should be strong, but it just doesn't have anything great. It's a pretty underwhelming fish Pokemon.

#2 - Barbaracle

Barbaracle is another Pokemon that just doesn't do anything particularly well. It has a cool typing, but once again it has one huge 4x weakness to Grass Pokemon that holds it back significantly.

Some fans like Barbaracle's design but it's definitely not for everyone. It's pretty forgettable overall.

#1 - Basculine

Basculine is the forgettable fish Pokemon from Generation V. Most fans dislike this Pokemon, mainly due to the fact that if the player swam anywhere or used the rod this would be there 90% of the time.

It just has such a basic design and just does basic fish things. It doesn't even evolve. It really is like Gamefreak was sitting there and said something boring like, "add fish". That's really all it is, a fish.