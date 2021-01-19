5 most underwhelming Poison Pokemon of all time

Poison-Type is a pretty obscure Pokemon typing, but not all Poison Pokemon are built the same.

It’s definitely more forgettable than the classic Fire-Type or Dragon-Type. Poison-Type does have some iconic Pokemon like Venusaur & Nidoking. But today the subject is the most underwhelming Poison Pokemon.

5 Poison Pokemon who don't excite

#5 - Seviper

For a Pokemon that Jessie used in the anime, one would think Seviper should be a solid choice. But no, it has low stats, a weak ability, and it’s just a lackluster Pokemon overall. Truly a shame since it has such a unique and intimidating design.

#4 - Swalot

What even is this thing? A weird low-level enemy in Final Fantasy? Nope. It’s a bad Poison-Type Pokemon. Again, bad stats make this Pokemon unusable in any competitive setting. Swalot did introduce the move Stockpile, but that’s not enough. The moustache does give Swalot some points in die-hard fans' books though.

#3 - Skuntank

Most grunt Pokemon aren't fantastic, and Skuntank is no exception. Unlike the Seviper earlier, this mon doesn’t have any redeeming factors like anime backing or good design. This weird-looking skunk has terrible stats and bad abilities. Although its tanky design attracts some early players, it's simply not worth it.

#2 - Ariados

Maybe picking an early Bug-Type is classified as a low-hanging fruit, but if it’s there, pick it. Ariados has some of the lowest stats on an evolved Pokemon. It does have a solid design with a good color scheme, but that’s just not enough to keep it from this list.

#1 - Dustox

Hey look at that, another Pokemon Jessie used in Generation 3. Her team in the anime was not very good to say the least. Another early Bug-type, Dustox just checked every box most fans look for in a bad Poison-type.

It has a cool design, for a moth, and solid anime screentime. But it’s still held back by its stats and overall usability even in a casual playthrough. This makes it the most underwhelming Poison-Type.