Pokemon Sword and Shield reintroduced players to some of the most dangerous Rock-type Pokemon in the franchise.

It brought back the likes of Onix, Rhyperior, and Tyranitar. These sturdy Rock-type Pokemon are absolute icons of the category, if not the series as a whole.

The power that exudes from most Rock-type Pokemon doesn't transfer over to them all, however. A handful in Sword and Shield are extremely underwhelming when compared to the toughest of the type.

5 most underwhelming Rock Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Barbaracle

Image via Game Freak

As a Water/Rock-type Pokemon, Barbaracle falls behind in a lot of categories. It is a Rock-type that is weak against Electric moves. It also has a 4x weakness to Grass.

It has a decent movepool but doesn't follow up on it well. Its Defense and Attack stats are good, but the amount of supereffective damage that can be done to it makes it pretty underwhelming Pokemon.

Advertisement

#4 - Shuckle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shuckle isn't just an underwhelming Bug-type Pokemon, it is a very underwhelming dual Rock-type as well. Shuckle is extremely popular, and a lot of fans find it cute.

In terms of usefulness in battle, Shuckle can't compete. It has absolutely insane defensive stats but is only useful as a staller. Any competent trainer will be able to work around that and deal with it.

#3 - Crustle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crustle is just like Shuckle. It falls into two underwhelming categories. One for Bug and one for Rock.

There is nothing that stands out when it comes to Crustle. This Pokemon is simply there to complete the Pokedex. The learnset and abilities are put to use much better by other Pokemon. Crustle is incredibly underwhelming, which is a real shame.

#2 - Lunatone

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lunatone has a great concept behind it. Unfortunately, that doesn't translate to a powerful Pokemon. As a Rock/Psychic-type, it has six total weaknesses.

Advertisement

With its counterpart, Lunatone is the more Special based Pokemon. Its best stats are Special Attack and Special Defense. That is the only feature giving it the upper hand over its counterpart.

#1 - Solrock

Image via The Pokemon Company

Speaking of Lunatone's counterpart, Solrock may be the most underwhelming Rock-type in Sword and Shield. It has six tough weaknesses.

It has better Attack and Defense stats on the physical side of things. The Pokemon that Lunatone is better off facing will more than likely run through Solrock.