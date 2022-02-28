5 upcoming Nintendo Switch games whose release dates might be announced soon

The Nintendo Switch is on a roll with continued support from countless developers. Even as the more powerful PS5 and XSX|S replace its competitors, the PS4 and XB1, Nintendo's handheld device is getting numerous games every week.

Many of them have been delayed, a few even canceled, but fans still have a lot to look forward to. Here are five games, both indie and AAA, scheduled for the Nintendo Switch this year, whose release dates we'll hopefully learn about soon.

Nintendo Switch titles to look forward as 2022 progresses

1) Outer Wilds

Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital teamed up in 2019 to deliver a fresh sci-fi exploration game. Outer Wilds is essentially a groundhog day scenario, where players must solve challenges to find out the secret behind the universe within a time limit. In the end, the sun explodes and devastates everything.

But users can restart over with previous exploration knowledge to progress further in each cycle. Exploration plays a key role as they traverse around the dark nothingness of space and its planets, many of them boasting puzzles to solve.

The game was announced to be coming last year but then amounted to nothing but complete silence on the studios' end.

Given the gap between announcements, hopefully, the development has been wrapped up enough for a release soon. Also, no, it has nothing to do with Obsidian's The Outer Worlds, which, by the way, is also on Nintendo's portable with all DLCs and is getting a sequel in the future.

2) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The iconic CRPG series from Obsidian Entertainment launched on Nintendo Switch with the first game released in 2019. The sequel is also set to receive the same treatment.

Following the events of the first game, gamers return to the lands of Eora, more specifically, the Deadfire Archipelago.

The rebirth of Eothas the God of Light throws the stronghold of Caed Nua into chaos as most people end up dying. The protagonist (one of the Watchers) has himself resurrected after making a deal with the God of Death. In return, the Watcher must track down Eothas and uncover his plans.

Combat is "real-time-with-pause" like the original but also has a turn-based mode for those who prefer it that way. Naval combat and exploration of the seaways also is a new system.

However, the real strength lies in the lore, world0building, and characters crafted by the developers for this immersive RPG adventure. The title launched in 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One but has its fair share of problems on the technical side.

So perhaps that could be the reason for the Switch version not surfacing yet. It was going to release last year but has been a no-show so far, so the studio might get around to it soon after all this time.

3) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mediatonic's multiplayer platformer was all the rage during its launch time in 2020. Best described as a "battle royale version of Takeshi's Castle", it's a vibrant and challenging platformer that puts fun at the forefront, and competitive fun at that.

Players can customize their cute jellybean avatars and duke it out against dozens of others to be the last bean standing throughout its countless obstacle courses. These vary from a physics-based see-saw course to an arena laden with disappearing platforms.

The developers touched on the upcoming Switch version in a recent update, saying:

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming!"

That sounds like it's nearly done. So an announcement could be expected soon enough.

4) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

The 2016 cult classic indie gem from Night School Studio was renowned for its gripping story and brilliant voice acting. It is a narrative-driven supernatural thriller featuring a vibrant cast of teens visiting an island town for leisure.

Coming off of a chilling ending, the announcement of a direct sequel had fans excited. The latest entry follows in the footsteps of the first, taking place five years later.

Riley returns to the town of Camena after encountering mysterious radio signals. However, it seems like the past may have returned to haunt her. The original title revolved around exploration, dialogue choices, and minor puzzle-solving with the game's walkie-talkie. The sequel seems to run with that idea, just with improved visuals.

It was supposed to launch in 2021 but has been delayed to early 2022 as per the studio's tweet from last year.

Night School is 🔺HIRING🔺 @nightschoolers Our team is eager to share OXENFREE II with the world, and are hard at work making the best game we can. With that in mind, we have moved the launch window to early 2022 for all platforms to ensure it's the experience we believe it should be. Our team is eager to share OXENFREE II with the world, and are hard at work making the best game we can. With that in mind, we have moved the launch window to early 2022 for all platforms to ensure it's the experience we believe it should be.

We're already in early 2022 so that should imply a release date announcement is close.

5) Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The successor to 2017's iconic Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most hyped games of this year. The Wii U and Nintendo Switch original was renowned for revolutionizing the open-world formula with a very organic approach to gameplay and world design.

The first game had Link takedown Calmaty Ganon's reign of terror alongside Zelda and the Champions. For the sequel, it looks like the iconic antagonist will be back in some form and the hero must slay him yet again for the future of Hyrule. But story aside, it's the gameplay where it's best.

The first game was hailed for a revolutionary and organic approach to open-world design with interactive behaviors and reactions between environment elements. For example, wooden gear (like shields) can be set on fire, or water can be frozen to create stepping stones.

Throw in a vast open-world to explore and survival mechanics to leverage that playstyle, and it's no surprise that BOTW was praised universally.

The sequel seems to follow the same design but on a grander level. But when will it release? Nintendo is known for taking its sweet time with games, but since the original launched in early 2022, we could learn more about it soon.

A release could be finalized at a future Nintendo Direct show as there will be no E3 this year.

