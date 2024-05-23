A franchise's spin-off titles can add a great deal of lore to the mainline games. They add more content to the franchise with a new set of characters and events that take place in the same universe. Over the years, many iconic franchises have made spin-off titles that have been as popular as their mainline games. These spin-off titles have even gathered a cult following of their own who are hoping to see sequels for these beloved masterpieces.

Franchises like Final Fantasy and Resident Evil are known for having a variety of spin-off titles that expand on the already existing characters and lore of the main titles. Here we will list five video game spin-off titles that truly deserve a sequel.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These spin-off titles were truly exceptional for expanding the lore of their franchise

1) God of War Ghost of Sparta

God of War Ghost of Sparta was as good as the mainline entries (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War Ghost of Sparta is one of the most beloved titles in the God of War franchise. It was released exclusively for the PSP in 2010 and later ported to the PS3. The events of this game take place between God of War 1 and 2 where we play as Kratos on a quest to find his brother Deimos, who the Gods abducted at a very young age.

The combat remains largely unchanged from the mainline entries but new powers are added to the mix to make the spin-off feel unique. God of War Ghost of Sparta also feels graphically impressive for a PSP title and holds up even today. A sequel to this PSP spin-off title can explore the events between God of War 3 and God of War (2018) to know how Kratos ended up in Midgard.

2) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is loved by fans even today (Image via Bethesda)

The Fallout series is quite popular with fans, and the franchise has even received a TV adaptation recently. The fans love the mainline entries in the Fallout franchise but they also have a soft corner for Fallout: New Vegas, which was a spin-off released for the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2010. The game is critically acclaimed with it also getting a rare 10/10 rating on Steam.

Fallout: New Vegas improves on the role-playing aspect compared to Fallout 3 and gives each faction a goal and motivation. A sequel to this spin-off will be appreciated by the Fallout community if it enhances the role-playing aspect and introduces new factions into the mix with modern gameplay elements.

3) Final Fantasy Tactics

Final Fantasy Tactics sequel will be appreciated more today (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy is a franchise that has received plenty of spin-off titles over the years. While some are memorable, others get forgotten among other great titles in the franchise. One such spin-off is Final Fantasy Tactics, a game that was released for the PlayStation 1 back in 1997. Since it was such a stark departure from the norm for the franchise, some loved the new concept of the game while others weren't huge fans of this entry.

Final Fantasy Tactics was more of a tactical RPG, unlike the usual JRPGs that the franchise was known for. This turned off fans as tactical RPGs were a niche genre at the time. Learning the combat was difficult for those who gave it a shot and not everyone could connect with the game. A sequel to this spin-off will be appreciated by today's generation for being a breath of fresh air.

4) Uncharted Lost Legacy

Chloe Frazer was a fresh protagonist in the franchise (Image via Naughty Dog)

Uncharted Lost Legacy was originally supposed to be a DLC for Uncharted 4, but the project got too ambitious and was turned into a separate game. This spin-off was released in 2017 and had the players play as Chloe Frazer with Nadine Ross tagging along for the adventure. The game was set in India and was just as magnificent as Uncharted 4.

The gameplay remained unchanged but a C4 and a silencer pistol were added to the arsenal. This spin-off was received well by fans and it showed that Uncharted could move forward as a franchise even without Nathan Drake. However, Naughty Dog announced sometime back that they were officially done with the franchise.

If they eventually change their minds, then it will be the perfect opportunity to work on a sequel for Lost Legacy with Sam being the playable protagonist and Sully tagging along for the adventure. The story can pick up from the conversation between the two from the ending of Uncharted 4 which would perfectly set up the premise for a sequel of Uncharted Lost Legacy.

5) Resident Evil Dead Aim

Resident Evil Dead Aim was underrated (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil is another franchise like Final Fantasy that has been running for a few decades now. Resident Evil Dead Aim is a spin-off set in the Resident Evil franchise that was released for the PS2 back in 2002. The game was a first-person shooter, so it was a stark departure from the fixed-person perspective of the mainline RE games at the time.

Resident Evil Dead Aim was a good game that did not receive the same popularity as the mainline games. However, although it did not do well sales-wise, there are still fans who would love to see a sequel to this spin-off. Capcom can use the excellent RE Engine to create a version of Resident Evil Dead Aim that caters to today's audience by refining the controls and graphics along with a better storyline.

