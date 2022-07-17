5 video games where you can play as a god

Video games have a diverse list when it comes to the overall offerings to all the players. However, the options narrow to a small one that lets players play like a god. The following names have one thing in common - players are allowed to become powerful beings.

Some of these titles will allow players to become gods directly regarding a visible character. Others will allow players to play the role of a god by making them the ultimate decision-maker. While humans can only want to play god in real life, the following video games make their ultimate fantasy a reality.

5) Too Human

Too Human might be a name many haven't heard about, and they can't be blamed. Released in 2007, the game was supposed to be part of a trilogy, but a future lawsuit meant developers Silicon Knights went bankrupt.

As a game, there were significant shortcomings, especially with how the mechanics and the control schemes worked. However, there were many positives, one of which was its innovative take on Norse mythology.

Too Human adds a sci-fi twist to the tales of the Aesir, the Norse gods who are now fitted with cybernetics. The player's objective is to protect humankind from Loki's antics and his army of machines.

Players can customize their characters and choose different classes to suit their playstyles. The game featured both single and multiplayer content, and one can wonder what the future installments would have looked like had they materialized.

4) Darksiders

While the list is supposed to be about individual titles, all four Darksiders games qualify for letting players play god. In the four video games of the series, players play as the four horsemen of the apocalypse, considered gods in many cultures.

The games have a similar hack and slash approach, leading them to gain massive popularity with the first three titles. However, with the fourth release, THQ Nordic decided to follow a different pattern which got somewhat mixed reviews.

The series takes place on post-apocalyptic Earth, where much of mankind is gone. A major imbalance has led to an apocalypse, which starts with War's role in it. This follows the journeys of Death and Fury in the second and third installments.

The final game lets players into Strife's shoes, and interestingly, it's more of a prequel rather than a sequel.

3) Hades

The indie sensation has become a cult hit, and it's all about gods in the rogue-like video game. Players play as Zagreus, the prince of the Underworld and the son of Hades. The main objective is to escape from hell, which can be arduous and frustrating. Failure is a common element in Hades, and each run allows the players to learn more and strengthen Zagreus.

The gameplay and world design are gorgeous, and players will interact with many other gods along the way. Interacting will allow them to gain more powerful weapons, which will help them escape hell. There's no one particular way to play the game, and the beauty of it lies in its scope for experimentation.

2) Smite

A MOBA where all the characters are gods and goddesses, with more than 120. As unbelievable as it sounds, Hi-Rez's Smite allows players to play as gods from different cultures and mythology.

Smite is an exciting take on the MOBA genre as it gives a third-person perspective. Standard gameplay involves a 5v5 mode where players have to choose the god or goddess.

Custom modes like Arena offer faster gameplay and allow players to enjoy much more direct gameplay. The game came out in 2014 and has evolved massively since then. Players can easily switch between platforms by offering cross-play and cross-progression. It's an excellent experience for those who want to play god in video games differently.

1) God of War

Like Darksiders, it's hard to pick a particular game of a series where players play as Kratos throughout. However, the story has now gone into two separate branches as the first games deal with Greek mythology, whereas Kratos deals with many of the gods and titans. It sets up some fantastic boss battles, including the one with Zeus, and players will get many memorable experiences.

Then there's the Norse saga, where Atreus joins his father on the journey. So far, one game with the 2018 release has become a significant sensation. Ragnarok is set to be released in 2022, and it will continue Kratos' journey as he and his son try to prevent a major event. It's the go-to series if one's trying to choose a video game to play as a god.

