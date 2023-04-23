5 video games where the protagonist is an animal

The best thing about video games is that you get to experience various situations through the eyes of another being, whether that's a human or an animal. Certain creatures associated with popular titles hold a special place in the hearts of gamers, and it is no surprise to see games featuring animals as protagonists these days.

While these entities can range from cute and small to huge and ferocious, the offerings that feature them might be classic platformers, open-world adventure games, or maybe something in between. While a couple of titles go for a more realistic portrayal of animals, others keep things interesting using elements of fantasy and fiction.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are 5 best games featuring animal protagonists you can check out in 2023

5) Endling - Extinction is Forever

Endling - Extinction is Forever is a unique and emotional game that features a fox as its protagonist. In it, you take control of the last fox on this planet to survive in a world that has been wrecked by human activities, leading to the extinction of many species.

As the player, you must help the fox navigate through a hazardous landscape, gather resources, avoid predators, and protect her cubs. The game combines adventure, puzzle-solving elements, and survival to create a compelling as well as immersive experience.

This game is visually beautiful and also conveys an important message about the devastating impact human activity can have on Earth's biodiversity, along with the importance of protecting endangered species.

4) Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Original Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay (Image via Sega)

One of the first-ever titles to let gamers play as an animal protagonist, Sonic is a beloved franchise created by developer Sega in 1991. This offering features speed-based platforming gameplay that lets you take control of a blue hedgehog called Sonic, who possesses supersonic speed. The objective of this game is to beat Dr. Eggman and his army of robots who are trying to take over the world.

The protagonist's personality and attitude have made him one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Over the years, the Sonic franchise has evolved and adapted to new techniques, introducing new characters, storylines, as well as gameplay mechanics.

3) Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator was released in 2014 and might just be one of the funniest games ever created. It lets you take control of a goat whose objective is to create as much chaos as possible. Right after the game's release, it became a viral hit due to its absurd premise and glitchy, unpredictable gameplay.

As a goat, you can run, jump, lick objects, and headbutt people. The game encourages players to explore its open world, discover hidden secrets, perform stunts, and cause destruction.

Goat Simulator has amassed a cult following and has led to many sequels and spinoffs due to its hilarious nature and fun gameplay.

2) Crash Bandicoot (1996)

Crash Bandicoot is a classic game series in which the eponymous first title was released for Sony's PlayStation console in 1996. It follows the adventures of a genetically enhanced bandicoot named Crash, who must stop the evil Dr. Neo Cortex from taking over the world.

The original title is a platformer featuring levels that require the player to run, jump, and spin their way through obstacles, enemies, as well as hazards. However, the franchise has seen plenty of spinoffs, including racing games as well as online multiplayer platformers.

Crash Bandicoots' colorful graphics, catchy music, and engaging gameplay have made it a beloved classic among gamers of all ages.

1) Stray

Incredible graphics in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Released in 2022, Stray is one of the most realistic games featuring an animal as a protagonist. This title puts you in control of a stray cat in a futuristic neon-lit cyberpunk city filled with robots. The objective is simply to find a way back to your family while avoiding machines and other non-human entities.

The third-person-perspective game features incredibly realistic movement and graphics with a detailed as well as vibrant world brimming with personality. Though the gameplay is relatively simple, Stray still finds a way to immerse you through its storyline and incredible soundtrack.

This is a must-play for any animal lover and is one of the best games ever made featuring a four-legged entity as a protagonist.

