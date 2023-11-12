5 most watched Kick streamers in October 2023

Kick is a streaming platform that emerged recently and has since become very popular in the streaming space. The website was launched on October 18, 2022, by Stake.com, an online casino and betting platform that only accepts digital currencies.

The streaming platform has consistently grown since its introduction and is well-known for its lax moderating and larger income share for streamers.

Kick quickly became an attractive choice for streamers due to it having one of the lowest fees of any platform—only 5% of the entire revenue. Hence, many trying to maximize their earnings have started streaming on the platform, which attracts millions of viewers to the website.

Here are the five most-watched streamers on Kick in the month of October 2023.

Note: This article is limited to English-speaking streamers.

5 most watched streamers on Kick in October 2023

5) Ac7ionman - 1.94 Million Hours Watched

Ac7ionman recently appeared on IcePoseidon's jail stream (Image via Ac7ionMann/X)

Starting the list, Aaron "Ac7ionman" stands as the fifth most-watched streamer on Kick for October, with 1.94 million hours watched within the month. The streamer is known for his contentious Just Chatting streams.

He recently collaborated with IcePoseidon to become a participant in his recent jail stream. Aaron has over 95,000 followers on the platform and averages around 11,000 viewers on his stream.

4) Roshtein - 2.12 Million Hours Watched

Roshtein was the fourth most-watched channel for October (Image via Roshteins/X)

Self-described "longest active slot streamer," Ishmael "Roshtein" is a Slots & Casino streamer who was the fourth most watched English-speaking content creator on the platform in October 2023, with him being watched for a total of 2.12 million hours within the month.

The streamer's content primarily focuses on gambling content, and he streamed over 205 hours in October. He has a huge fanbase on Kick, with over 171,000 followers.

3) xQc - 3.75 Million Hours Watched

xQc was the third most watched in October (Image via xQc/X)

Félix "xQc" made headlines after his reportedly $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick, which saw the creator start streaming extensively on the platform, attracting his significant viewer base from Twitch along with him. The streamer has a whopping 11.9 million followers on Twitch.

He has become the second most followed on Kick, right after AdinRoss, with xQc having over half a million followers. The streamer is the third most-watched streamer, with 3.75 million hours watched.

2) n3on - 5.24 Million Hours Watched

N3on is the second most watched channel for October (Image via N3onOnYT/X)

Rangesh "n3on" takes the second spot as the most-watched streamer after his contentious behavior on his various live streams, as well as collaborations with big names like Adin Ross. He is currently the seventh-most-followed person on the platform.

He was watched for a staggering 5.24 million hours in the month of October, with him streaming over 63 hours of content. He has been the subject of various controversies time and time again, from calling Andrew Tate out publicly to getting jumped by masked men on a livestream.

1) AdinRoss - 7.02 Million Hours Watched

Adin Ross was the most watched streamer in October 2023 (Image via adinross/Instagram)

Kick superstar and Twitch perma-banned Adin Ross has taken the spot as the most-watched channel in October, which does not come off as much of a surprise since the streamer is also the most followed on the platform, with 795,000 followers to his name.

The streamer broadcast for more than 101 hours within the month, earning him 7.02 million hours watched. The streamer is known for his controversies and collaborations, which often land him in hot water but keep him in the limelight. He receives nearly 50,000 consistent viewers per stream.