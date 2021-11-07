5 ways to unlock the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped version 2.0 a few days back. This is the most significant content update that the title has seen in its 19 months of existence.

Update 2.0 added several exciting features to New Horizons, including the return of Brewster and the Roost, fence customization, island ordinances, 16 new characters, 9,000 new items, and the first paid DLC.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen a massive surge in queries about an item that wasn't mainly promoted during the Direct. The Froggy Chair has attracted the attention of scores of New Horizons players.

There are five ways to unlock the chair, which will look magnificent in any house in Animal Crossing.

The following is a list of ways players can deploy to unlock the Froggy Chair.

The Froggy Chair can also be taken from Redd (Image via Nintendo)

Nook's Cranny has to be the first POI in Animal Crossing where the item mentioned above can be found. The shop offers new items each day, which implies that the odds of coming across the chair are pretty low. Jolly Redd is one of the shadiest characters in the Animal Crossing franchise who has a reputation for selling forged artworks. Redd also deals in furniture. Considering he offers the players a "cousin" discount, he is a potential vendor to grab the Froggy Chair. Over the last few months, Nintendo has offered unique gifts to Animal Crossing players to celebrate their commitment to the fifth entry in the long-running franchise. The gift appears in the mailbox as a gift. This makes the mailbox an ideal location for the chair to appear. Froggy Chair could also appear as one of the DIY recipes. Players can find DIY recipes floating inside the balloons that hover over the Animal Crossing island. Furthermore, players can exchange gifts with other villagers on their island. A villager might be gracious enough to reward the players with the Froggy Chair. However, this requires a lot of patience and effort. Nookazon has to be the last place players can look to grab the Froggy Chair. The website is a place for the community to interact with one another and exchange items with the ones other players don't have. Sadly, most items can only be bought at an exorbitant price, so be ready to fish out some big bucks.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha