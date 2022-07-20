5 weapons to avoid in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone has a long list of weapons to use, such as assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more. Naturally, some are better than others.

It’s also common for some guns to be exponentially better after implementing a few attachments. Having a competitive loadout is a cornerstone for performing well in-game.

However, that isn’t always the case. Several firearms continue being terrible in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, no matter what loadout is used.

Five weapons best left untouched in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

1) Crossbow

The Crossbow in Call of Duty: Warzone is nothing but a meme. In terms of damage, it’s decent enough to defeat another player. The problem is how quickly the bolt drops; the bullet velocity is horrendous.

Not only does this mean users have to use it in close-range firefights (and take considerable risk of getting gunned down in the process), but they also aim well above an enemy’s head if they want any chance of hitting them. Use the Crossbow for fun, not for competitive play.

2) Hauer 77

Shotguns in Call of Duty: Warzone should have the potential to down enemies in very few shots — maybe between one and two, considering the range. More than that, it is essentially useless.

That’s where the Hauer 77 is. Gamers can pick up just about any other shotgun in the game and perform better than this one (the 725 being one exception).

3) The 725

The 725 is another example of a poorly designed shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, unlike the Hauer 77, the damage isn’t necessarily its downside. It’s the capacity.

Players have at max two shots before the 725 must be reloaded. And that’s precisely how many it takes to down an armored target at close-range.

Unfortunately, if users misjudge the distance to their target, they’ll be sitting ducks if those two shots don’t put the latter down.

4) Dragunov

The Dragunov makes it to the list due to how awkward and unreliable it is as a sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. The most annoying aspect of this gun is its lack of one-shot kill potential (to the head).

Who will stand around long enough to take two shots to the dome? No one. On top of that, the Dragunov has terrible accuracy, making its inadequate damage even more apparent.

5) FR 5.56

The FR 5.56 has to be one of the most useless assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone. It has no idea what it wants to be. An SMG? A sniper rifle? As an assault rifle, it is at the bottom of the list in Season 4.

The FR 5.56 is so bad that gamers go to great lengths to try and make it work. No matter what kind of loadout is used — whether it’s to make it into an SMG or competent assault rifle — this firearm refuses to be anything but terrible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

