5 worst Engravings to use in Lost Ark

Engravings in Lost Ark are a way to boost a character's attributes, such as damage dealt or regeneration.

There are some absolutely overpowered Engravings that can be used in the world of Arkesia. They buff players so much that they can sweep through dungeons with ease.

On the other hand, there are a few Engravings that Lost Ark players should probably stay away from as they just don't compare to the top tier of Engravings found in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not include any Class Engravings.

The 5 worst Engravings in Lost Ark

5) Drops of Ether

Drops of Ether can be the best Engraving or completely useless because of how random it is. That's why many believe it to be one of the worst because of the RNG involved.

Drops of Ether gives attacks a chance to create an Ether. Level 1 has a 60-second cooldown, level 2 has a 30-second cooldown, and level 3's cooldown is 10 seconds. However, the Ether it may drop could be anything at all.

4) Ether Enhancement

The randomness of the previous Engraving is why this one also falls on the worst Engravings list in Lost Ark. Ethers don't always drop, but when one is obtained, this Engraving generates additional Ethers with Crit Damage.

Moving along the levels, the first sees 4% Crit Damage, the second level sees 12% Crit Damage, and the third comes with a 24% Crit Damage boost.

3) Lightning Fury

Lightning Fury takes too much time to be worth anything, so players don't deem it necessary. This Engraving provides attacks with a chance to drop a lightning orb. When five are created, the orbs explode and damage surrounding enemies.

Each level gives a 60% chance of an attack generating a lightning orb. Level 1 allows an orb to generate every four seconds, level 2 drops that to two seconds, and level 3 takes it down to one second.

2) Preemptive Strike

Since Engravings are only available after level 50, Preemptive Strike doesn't make much of a difference. When players are attacking Challenge or lower level monsters with full HP, they will deal guaranteed Crit Damage.

Full HP will probably only be available in a fight at the start. This makes the ability to deal guaranteed crit damage useless if they could be one-shotting lower-level monsters in the first place. Either way, 30%, 80%, and 160% are the damage percentages per level.

1) Strong Will

Strong Will is definitely the worst Engraving to use in Lost Ark. It allows players to reduce incoming damage while they are in the Pushed state, but players don't often find themselves in the Pushed state.

At level 1, incoming damage is reduced by 5% while Pushed. At level 2, it reduces by 15%. Lastly, at level 3, incoming damage while Pushed lowers by 30%. There are much better Engravings than this one, making it fairly useless.

