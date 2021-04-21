Many trainers wait for Pokemon GO to release their favorite Pokemon in Spotlight Hours, but they aren’t always so lucky.

Spotlight Hours are a great way to guarantee finding a Pokemon. During these hours, a specific Pokemon will have an incredibly high catch rate. This allows trainers to get into many encounters, catch multiples of Pokemon, and possibly hunt for shinies. It’s not always guaranteed, however, that the spotlight hour will feature elites like Gyarados or Garchomp. Here are some Pokemon in Spotlight Hours that weren’t exactly impressive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 worst Pokemon featured in Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours

#5 - Slugma

Image via The Pokemon Company

In neither the main series nor Pokemon GO was Slugma ever really that powerful. Its evolution, Macargo, typically suffers from a lack of offense and a limited movepool. Its saving grace is that it does have a decent defense. It could be featured on a Gym Defense team, but not on any trainer who has a Chansey or Snorlax available.

Advertisement

#4 - Sunkern

Image via RaZzi

Sunkern doesn’t get much from its evolution, Sunflora. 185 Attack isn’t too bad, but it’s certainly outclassed by a number of Pokemon. That being said, Sunflora isn’t completely unusable. It gets access to strong attacks like Solarbeam and Leaf Storm, even though the latter takes up a ridiculous amount of energy. This could be used in, say, a raid of Wartortle or Omastar, but that’s about it.

#3 - Ekans

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

The issue with Ekans is that its evolution, Arbok, has really disappointing stats. Everything is around 150, with an Attack stat of 167. Since it has access to Gunk Shot, it can do damage from time to time, especially to Fairy-type Pokemon. There are a bunch of better attackers in the game, though. From a casual standpoint, though it may not be that powerful, Ekans was still nice for fans of Generation I and Team Rocket to catch.

#2 - Surskit

Image via The Pokemon Company

At first glance, Surskit’s evolution Masquerain doesn’t appear all too bad. It has a 192 Attack stat, which isn’t incredibly poor. The big problem is that its best charge move is Silver Wind. This move does 22.7 DPS. That isn’t going to be damaging the higher tier Pokemon, even after a flurry or Air Slashes. Masquerain also has no real bulk, so it can’t take many hits. It's a glass cannon that doesn't do damage, which is a recipe for disaster.

#1 - Drowzee

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the main series games, Drowzee was known for putting Pokemon to sleep with Hypnosis. That mechanic isn’t in Pokemon GO, however. This means that it gets represented with its lackluster stats without the sleep move that made it useful. Hypno, Drowzee’s evolution, gets a pitiful 144 Attack stat. This is a shame, because Confusion into Psychic does a decent DPS.