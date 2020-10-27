50 best fake Crewmate names for Among Us

Among Us is a renowned game developed by the indie company InnerSloth. The game was released in 2018 but has recently become quite popular in the global gaming community. Also, numerous YouTubers and Twitch streamers have started creating content related to it.

Moreover, Among Us supports cross-play, meaning users can enjoy playing the game with their friends on PCs and smartphones. This title features Crewmates fixing things in their surroundings to complete missions, while the Impostors have to sabotage their progress.

Since it can get competitive and intense, players search for the best fake Crewmate names to trick the Impostors, which we discuss today.

Most suitable fake Crewmate monikers for Among Us

#1 YouAreDeD

#2 WallER

#3 YouVented

#4 Quantum

#5 SpaceBoi

#6 AstroNut

#7 IamYou

#8 Quest

#9 Leo

#10 NameLess

#11 I.See.You

#12 HowToVent

#13 Disaster

#14 Nuclear

#15 Toxicity

#16 RedSus

#17 Emergency

#18 BrainDead

#19 Karma

#20 KickMe

#21 NoLie!

#22 The 'L'

#23 I.M.POSTER

#24 InSpace

#25 Brown

#26 ItIsCyan

#27 Where?

#28 Electrical

#29 D.o.T

#30 Blessings

#31 Meteoroid

#32 Anonymous

#33 ChipMunk

#34 WondR

#35 I.Do.Task

#36 electrical

#37 maze

#38 Ⓖⓗⓞⓢⓣ

#39 Squadron

#40 Shields

#41 CrimeTime

#42 BadOmen

#43 Shhhhh!

#44 ThatIsCap

#45 Ruthless

#46 InstaKill

#47 eXwhYZed

#48 MrUnknown

#49 BlueIsSus

#50 WhoAreYou

How to change the name in Among Us

It is an easy task to change the name in this title. Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Among Us and click on the 'Online' tab.

Step 2: Next, they have to press on the name bar on top of the screen.

Step 3: Users can enter any of the copied names and click on the 'OK' button. The name will be changed.