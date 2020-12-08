In the past couple of months, the popularity of Among Us has sky-rocketed with millions of active players from across the world.

The game features Crewmates who try to prep their spaceships by completing a variety of tasks. On the other hand, the Impostor tries to sabotage their progress and eliminate them.

Many users like to have funny and creative IGNs and hence look for them online. In this article, we provide 50 creative Among Us names for Crewmates.

Also read: Corpse Husband hilariously tries to sing in Among Us lobby

50 creative Among Us names for Crewmates in December 2020

Here are the list of names that players can incorporate:

#1 Crypt

#2 Nightmare

#3 D3AD B0DY

Advertisement

#4 RedIsSus

#5 PlzSpareMe

#6 TH3 3ND

#7 AstroBoi

#8 BodyInElec

#9 I.M.POSTER

#10 Nameless

#11 S P A C E

#12 FEAЯ

#13 Collateral

#14 Phantom

#15 JTR

#16 Psycho

#17 PhΞnOm

#18 Cфurt

#19 BL∀CK

#20 ShowDown

#21 YouVented

#22 IamMario

#23 Poseidon

#24 HoUnD

#25 Astral

#26 AmongYou

#27 BlackDeath

#28 D3MoN

#29 FLAM3S

#30 I.M.ZΞR0

#31 GhOsT

#32 Scared?

#33 HowToVent

#34 GlyPH

#35 PAιN

#36 Z3AL

#37 NoCap

#38 HideNSeek

#39 Everybody

#40 Sherlock

#41 Omen

#42 BadKarma

#43 NexSuS

#44 RuN!!

#45 ExWhyZed

#46 Plague

#47 Ares

#48 ItzYou

#49 ЯESISTENCE

#50 DontKillMe

How to change the name in Among Us?

It is quite easy to change the name in Among US, and users can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: First, open Among Us and tap on the "Online" play tab.

First, open Among Us and tap on the "Online" play tab. Step 2: Click on the "name change" option present on top of the screen.

Click on the "name change" option present on top of the screen. Step 3: Paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the "OK" button. The name will be changed.

Also read: Among Us makes a splash on Congress, more politicians to make a move to Twitch