6 beginner tips to get started with 33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a fairly simplistic roguelike on the surface, but despite that, it can pose a stiff challenge to players. This is not just due to its tough difficulty, but also the varied mechanics to learn and unique components not found in other games. This is also an MMO game after all, so players unfamiliar with both genres will no doubt appreciate advice before fighting across hellish realms with allies.

Ad

Here are some tips and tricks that new rebels should know before taking arms up against God. Read on to know more.

Best tips and tricks for newcomers to 33 Immortals

Fight as a team to overcome dire odds (Image via Thunder Lotus)

1) Explore and fight in groups

Ad

Trending

Co-op is the name of the game in 33 Immortals, and progression is outright brutal without it. Every level is littered with dozens upon dozens of enemies, each of which has a fairly chunky health pool. This means trying to take down even a single mob enemy solo will be tedious. Always stick around others and fight in teams to tackle enemy crowds, which will thin them out easily.

2) Always enter Torture Chambers with a chest key

Ad

Torture Chambers are battle arenas that unlock over the course of a level, and completing these challenging gauntlets will reward players with resources like Bones and Shards as well as Perks to equip for the run. Since players cannot exist in a chamber before finishing it, they should try to get a Treasure Key first as, in addition to a free chest, the chamber also has a second locked chest.

Keys can be found randomly from chests in the overworld or by sacrificing Bones obtained from Chests and destroyed Urns at the altars outside of the Torture Chambers.

Ad

3) Wait for the team before healing

Since these Torture Chambers featuring waves of foes as well as powerful bosses and mini-bosses, it is likely players will take damage during battle. Once victorious, they can exit the chamber and heal at the altar outside in exchange for Bones. This will not just heal 25% of the user's HP, but also heal 10% HP of any player around the user.

As such, it is best for them to wait for their allies to exit the Torture Chamber, and then heal to maximize on it.

Ad

Victory is not without cooperation (Image via Thunder Lotus)

Read More: Best weapons in 33 Immortals, ranked

Ad

4) Use Teleport Stones

Players can also purchase Teleport Stones at the Torture Chamber altars. As the name suggests, this consumable item allows the user to teleport to any player on the map. This allows them to bypass hordes of foes, and in general cuts down on travel time. Given how vast the map is, these can come in a pinch, especially if players want to help out others in Torture Chambers or get to an altar to heal.

Ad

5) Personal safety comes before being a savior

There is no shortage of challenging hazards and foes in 33 Immortals, and players must be on the same wavelength as their allies to see it all through. This is not just applicable to activating Co-op Skills in battle, but also reviving allies after they fall. This is done by approaching their spirit orb and holding the revive button, but this does leave the user open to being attacked.

Ad

As such, both the revived and the person being revived should ensure the area is clear or move to a safer spot on the map before attempting resurrection.

6) Be courteous towards other players

As we mentioned in our first tip, co-op is the backbone of 33 Immortals, and since it is a challenging game, less skilled players will often struggle. Ensure that everyone is on the same page by helping others out whenever possible. This applies to resources too, so as an example, players may want to let others activate Co-op Skills if they do not need them.

Ad

Additionally, they may also want to let others finish off foes so they can get Dust if the user has no more need for it. Dust, as some newcomers may not know, is a resource that allows temporarily raising stats during expeditions.

Also Read: What does the Empathy stat do in 33 Immortals?

33 Immortals is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.