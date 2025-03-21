Best weapons in 33 Immortals, ranked

33 Immortals features a selection of weapons to pick from before players can embark on a journey to rebel against God and his minions. Each offers a distinct playstyle and approach to the game as well as unique Co-op Skills to turn the tide of battle. All sorts of players are accounted for, from those who prefer to debuff foes and strike from a distance to those who prefer being up in the face of chaos.

Here is every weapon in the game ranked from best to worst, though it should be noted that all are viable across the title's various levels.

All 33 Immortals weapons ranked

4) Bow of Hope

The Bow takes some time to get used to (Image via Thunder Lotus)

The Bow of Hope falls under the Shooter class and is what players get as the default weapon in 33 Immortals. Unsurprisingly, it does not leave a good first impression. Players can shoot light arrows at a target that consumes the Guiding Light gauge. These can be recalled from the area they are lodged and they will damage any foes in their return path, like a boomerang effect.

The bow is harder than any other weapon to use since players cannot spam it and it leaves the user vulnerable as it lacks any defensive capabilities.

However, it has arguably the most powerful Co-op Skill which unleashes a flurry of arrows in one direction. Despite its high skill ceiling, having a Bow user on the team just for the Co-op Skill is worth it.

3) Staff of Sloth

The Staff is great for crowd control (Image via Thunder Lotus)

This is a ranged weapon under the Specialist class in 33 Immortals and is primarily used for crowd control. It launches projectiles in an arc that deal good damage, especially when charged and all strikes fill up the pink Sloth meter. Racked-up Sloth can be consumed by casting Torpor, which allows stacking a Slow status on foes.

Given how speedy some foes can be as they constantly flit around the battlefield, having a Staff user in the team helps a lot with keeping enemies from moving out of reach. Its Co-op Skill unleashes a sea of mist that slows foes captured inside. Players who want something different and want to support the team instead of being in the midst of melee combat should go for this.

2) Daggers of Greed

The Daggers are pretty powerful despite lacking any sort of good range (Image via Thunder Lotus)

The second spot is taken by another melee weapon, the Daggers of Greed which counts as a Fighter weapon. These dual blades have the fastest attack speed of any weapon in 33 Immortals. It functions similarly to the Sword, except it is a solo target weapon and the charged strikes do not consume any Greed.

Instead, Greed is used to perform a powerful leap attack at the target location known as a Takedown. This consumes all Greed but deals the most damage of any move in the game. Its Co-op Skill allows stacking Bones which increases damage further. It can be a little tricky to use in the heat of battle but those who can master it can cleave through foes.

1) Sword of Justice

The Sword is a great all-rounder (Image via Thunder Lotus)

This is arguably the best weapon in 33 Immortals, allowing players both a good offense and solid defense. The wide swings in an arc via the primary attack allow hitting multiple foes in front of the player at once while filling the Justice bar with each strike.

Not only can this resource be spent to unleash a powerful charged swing but also be used to Guard against incoming attacks. This will both nullify any damage and counter with a sword slash.

The Co-op Skill grants the user and two allies a shield. All in all, the Sword of Justice is a great pick overall and the primary recommendation for beginners who want something simple yet effective.

33 Immortals is on PC (via Epic Games Store) and Xbox Series X|S platforms, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

