This decade has already given fans some fantastic games, with releases like Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring. Players have also received excellent indie titles. Moreover, they have seen the return of some fan-favorite franchises like Prince of Persia with POP The Lost Crown, and Alan Wake. Considering this, it would be fair to say the gaming industry has been on a roll since 2020, with impressive releases coming in left and right.

While this is a good thing, the sheer volume of titles that have come out recently might have led to you missing out on some gems. Hence, this article will list seven amazing games from this decade that you might want to play if you haven't.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 amazing games of this decade that you might have missed at launch

1) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty borrows a lot of elements from Nioh 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and all of them work well to provide an action-packed experience. China as a setting for this title is amazing, and although the visuals can be a bit weird at times, Wo Long has fantastic level design.

The only thing holding this title back is its poor storytelling. Additionally, the game saw a rocky launch because it wasn't well-optimized. However, Wo Long has been regularly updated since its release, and performance isn't a big issue anymore. Give this a go if you need an action-adventure game set in China in your life.

2) Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is among the great games that came out in this decade (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Hi-Fi Rush is an underrated gem. Its innovative melee combat feels amazing and works really well when paired with an excellent soundtrack. The game does an amazing job of incorporating rhythm into the combat, which elevates the experience to another level.

Apart from this, this title's beautiful visuals are complemented well by its fluid animations. Hi-Fi Rush's world is brimming with life, and everything that this title has on offer is worth checking out. If you like rhythm fighting games, this one has plenty to make you happy.

3) Returnal

Returnal (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

Platforms: PS5 and PC

Returnal is an experience like no other. The game takes you on a space adventure after you crash into an alien planet called Atropos. This is a stunning setting, and the game's visuals are very well done and ooze life. Its gunplay is fantastic and functions like an arcade shooter at times, which works well when you consider how chaotic the combat can get.

What holds this game back is its vague narrative and steep learning curve, which may dissuade a few players from trying it. Moreover, the chaotic combat can make players feel overwhelmed. That is why if you're going to give this a try, remember to always be on the move during gunfights; it could save your life.

4) Lies of P

Lies of P (Image via NEOWIZ)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and macOS

Inspired by Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio, Lies of P offers the best soulslike experience outside of FromSoftware itself. Its combat borrows elements from excellent games like Bloodborne and Sekiro but does enough to still be original. The title has tons of weapons for players to find, and it offers a lot of customization options as well.

You can also combine the blade of any weapon with the handle of another to create some amazing combos. The art style is beautiful, and the game is unique enough not to feel like a cheap imitation of FromSoftware's games. Give this a go if you want an engaging soulslike experience.

5) ULTRAKILL

ULTRAKILL (Image via New Blood Interactive)

Platforms: Linux, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows

ULTRAKILL is one of the best FPS games of 2023. This title draws a lot of inspiration from DOOM, and it shows. God has abandoned everything, and mankind is extinct. In this title, you play as a cyborg-like being that will venture into hell to take on its demons.

The game's smooth movement complements the gunplay very nicely. Combine this with fluid animations, and you have an amazing combat system on your hands. All the guns do a good job of making you feel powerful, and its solid art direction proves that graphical fidelity is not all that important to ensure a solid experience.

If you like the DOOM games, give ULTRAKILL a shot. You will not be disappointed.

6) Jusant

Jusant (Image via DON'T NOD)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

No other game is like Jusant. All the amazing games that came out in 2023, unfortunately, made this one fly a little under the radar of most people. This title offers some of the most beautiful visuals out there, and its art style is just phenomenal. The main thing that you will be doing in this game is climbing.

While you may think that this sounds boring, the developers at Don't Nod have done an excellent job of making the experience immersive. The title puts a ton of emphasis on planning before you start your climbs, but you're bound to forget that when you get lost in its beautiful soundtrack. Jusant is one of the best games of 2023 and deserves more recognition.

7) Tchia

Tchia (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, and PC

Tchia takes you on a mesmerizing adventure around the islands of New Caledonia. In it, you play as Tchia herself, out on a journey to save her father, who has been kidnapped. Exploration in this game is handled by soul-jumping into different creatures and items. This allows you to access places that would otherwise be inaccessible and is honestly a wonderful mechanic.

Its art style is very well done and often reminds people of Breath of the Wild. The simplistic story and vibrant colors facilitate escapism from daily life. If you like the idea of transferring your soul into a bird for exploration, then definitely give this one a go. It's worth noting that Tchia even won the award for impact at The Game Awards 2023.