When S.T.A.L.K.E.R. came out in 2007, never before had a game captured the feel of the disaster-hit Chornobyl quite like this one. The tension-filled atmosphere of the city, paired with the never-ending horrors hidden in the dark, made for the perfect setting. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. quickly amassed an almost cult-like following, which has stuck by the series to this day.

Fortunately, now almost 20 years later, a sequel is on the way. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to come out during the early months of 2024. All signs point to the game being a worthy successor to the original. But that will be decided by fans when they finally get their hands on the game. Till then, here are five of the best FPS games to play while you wait for this sequel.

5 best FPS games to play while waiting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

1) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal (Image via Steam)

Doom Eternal came out back in 2020. It was a direct sequel to Doom 2016 and was quite the upgrade. The brutal gunplay, fast-paced combat, and enthralling landscape had people hooked. Your play as the Doom Slayer whose mission is to destroy the demons of hell and save his home planet Earth.

Eternal sets you on a journey to end the Khanmakyrs, who are, in a way, the world's creators. Journey across different planets as you kill and hunt your way to the depths of hell. Doom Eternal is a must-play and is considered one of the best FPS games.

2) Dying Light

Dying Light (Image via Steam)

Dying Light puts a unique spin on the post-apocalyptic setting that most zombie games go for. Despite being an FPS, you don't get to use a lot of guns in this open-world survival game. Instead, you get melee weapons and a lot of mobility to tackle your surroundings.

Most of your time is spent jumping from rooftop to rooftop as you try to reach your objective. Nighttime increases the number of zombies, and the ferociousness with which they chase you is also intensified. A grappling hook you get later on makes the game feel complete. Dying Light is a one-of-a-kind experience, and there are two installments that you can play through as you wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

3) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus (Image via Steam)

The Metro games are some of the best survival titles. Metro Exodus came out in 2019, taking you across a war-torn Moscow. You traverse multiple different sandboxes you can explore in a pseudo-open-world setting. The world is full of dangers, and even staying exposed to the air for too long can result in death. You are in a toxic wasteland, and your only goal is to find a safe haven.

Your vehicle of choice is a locomotive named Aurora that fits you and all your companions. Metro Exodus offers several ways to cater to different playstyles. The game takes weapon customization one step further and presents a beautiful system. Anyone wanting to explore a nuclear wasteland as they wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 should give this gem a try.

4) Fallout 4

Fallout 4 (Image via Steam)

Fallout 4 is considered by many to be Bethesda's best action RPG. The post-apocalyptic setting of The Commonwealth triggers a sense of unease that most games cannot replicate. The world is littered with stories to find and quests to seek out. Gunplay in Fallout 4 feels authentic; your weapons feel heavy and responsive and are just a lot of fun to use.

You can sink many hours into this game without running out of content or getting bored, making it the perfect game to play as you wait for the release of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel.

5) Metro Last Light

Metro Last Light (Image via Steam)

Much like Exodus, Metro Last Light takes place in a post-apocalyptic Moscow. This game goes hard into the survival part. You'll constantly need to keep track of multiple aspects to survive: your flashlight can run out of batteries, your gas mask can run out of durability, and your weapon can get stuck at any given time.

The game makes you feel anxious but goes about it in a smart and engaging way. Many of the nuances used by developers in the Metro series can also, at times, be found in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games. Metro Last Light is an excellent way to kill time as you wait for the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.