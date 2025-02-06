7 announcements expected from Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream will begin on February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). It will be premiered on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the livestream, the developers will share all the important information on the upcoming version 2.1 update, such as the character banners, events, and a new area. In addition, Rovers can expect redemption codes for in-game rewards.

It is safe to say that the developers will have a lot to unpack during the special broadcast. Without further delay, this article will list some announcements one can expect in the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream.

Note: Some of the following info is based on speculations and is subject to change.

7 expected announcements in Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream

1) Character gameplay showcase

Phoebe and Brant (Image via Kuro Games)

Rovers who have played the Rinascita chapter in the main story would already be familiar with Phoebe and Brant. Both of them are 5-star Resonators and will be released in the upcoming version 2.1 update. Luckily, Rovers can look forward to their gameplay preview during the livestream as the developers will showcase both characters' abilities.

2) Banners

The livestream will also finally reveal all the character banners for both phases of version 2.1. According to Zani Oppai and Mapleaf, here is a complete phase-wise banner schedule for the new update:

Phase I (February 13, 2025)

Phoebe (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Lumi (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Aalto (4-star Aero)

Phase II (March 6, 2025)

Brant (5-star Havoc)

(5-star Havoc) Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Youhu (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

The first half will likely feature Phoebe's banner and Shorekeeper's first rerun. Their banners will be available as soon as the update goes live. Furthermore, assuming version 2.1 follows the six-week update cycle, similar to version 2.0, the second phase will begin on March 6, 2025, and will feature Brant's debut banner. Changli is also expected to get her first rerun in the second half.

Zani Oppai and Mapleaf are fairly reliable sources, and their leaks match, so the info is also likely credible.

3) New weapons

As mentioned, both Brant and Phoebe are 5-star characters. Naturally, they will get new signature weapons that will be available on the limited-time weapon banner. The livestream will showcase the new weapons and their names.

Additionally, beta leaks via hakush.in hints at a new 4-star Rectifier that will be available for free. It is also speculated that players can use its design as a skin for other Rectifiers in the game.

4) Events

Events (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Wuthering Waves 2.1 will also feature some limited-time events that players can participate in to win several in-game rewards, such as Astrites, Resonance Potions, and Shell Credits. Kuro Games will reveal all the upcoming events during the livestream and share details on how to play these events.

5) New area and enemies

Expand Tweet

The official livestream announcement on X shows a new region in Rinascita. While the size and the name of the location are currently unknown, Rovers can expect more details and a sneak peek during the broadcast. This also means that the developers might reveal some of the upcoming puzzle mechanisms, enemies, and more in the new area.

6) Livestream codes

Wuthering Waves livestream code rewards (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Rovers can also look forward to new redemption codes during the livestream. Based on the previous special broadcast, the officials will share the codes at different time stamps.

Players can redeem these codes in the game to obtain rewards that include up to 300 Astrites. It should also be noted that each code will remain valid only for a brief period, so redeeming them as early as possible is advised.

7) New permanent challenge mode - Whimpering Wastes

New permanent challenge mode in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Kuro Games has officially confirmed via in-game notice that Wuthering Waves 2.1 will introduce a new permanent challenge mode called the Whimpering Wastes. The details of the game mode are currently unknown but will be revealed during the livestream.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

