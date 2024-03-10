7 delisted games that were actually good

Many titles throughout gaming history have been removed from sale after seeing moderate to great success. For those unaware, delisted titles are no longer available to purchase, usually on the digital storefronts. This may be for various reasons, from licensing issues to lack of popularity. Despite that, many delisted games continue to have fandoms that still mourn their loss.

Here are just a few of the dozens of delisted games across the years, some of which are more recent than others. However, none of them are purchasable or playable anymore, but it stings all the same.

7 best delisted games that cannot be played anymore

1) Spec Ops The Line

Not many expected Spec Ops The Line to join the squad of delisted games (Image via 2K)

Often regarded as one of the most underrated third-person shooters out there, Specs Ops The Line has garnered a cult following after debuting way back in 2012 on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. While the fundamental gameplay was nothing special and perhaps even weak compared to its contemporaries, it was universally praised for its depiction of the horrors of war and overall narrative.

Despite ample praise, PTSD-riddle Captain Martin Walker's nightmare in Dubai flopped from a commercial standpoint, leading to the franchise's death. Fast forward to earlier this year, and publisher 2K revealed that Spec Ops the Line was added to the list of delisted games due to the licensing expiration for the in-game soundtrack.

2) Transformers Fall of Cybertron

Fall of Cybertron exceeded expectations for a media tie-in game (Image via Activision)

Fondly remembered as one of the best Transformers games, Fall of Cybertron is another delisted game for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Based on the Transformers Prime TV series events, this action-packed 2012 third-person shooter takes place in the ruined world of Cybertron as the Autobots and Decepticons continue to clash.

Publisher Activision and franchise owner Hasbro had their game licensing deal expire. This meant that not just the Fall of Cybertron but all other Transformer games were removed from storefronts across all platforms. This includes the prequel War of Cybertron and the Platinum Games-developed Transformers Devastation based on the G1 saga.

3) Battlefield Bad Company 2

Many fans are sad to see these classics become relegated to the title of delisted games (Image via EA)

While the Battlefield series is not famous for its single-player campaigns, unlike the iconic Call of Duty franchise, the Bad Company games are a stark exception. The 2010 sequel Battlefield Bad Company 2 tells an alternative historical tale of protagonist Preston Marlowe with his gang from the Bad Company battalion aiming to stop a Russian super-weapon from wreaking havoc.

Set across varied levels with distinct et-pieces powered by enjoyable writing, the game became a quick hit. Unfortunately, the publisher chose to sunset both Bad Company games' online servers last year, leading them to be delisted from storefronts. This is a shame, as they had fantastic campaigns to sit through, so players who missed out on this one have genuinely lost a gem.

4) Taiko no Tatsujin Drum 'n' Fun!

While Drum 'n' Fun is now one of many modern delisted games, its successor is a worthy entry to move on to (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The first Taiko entry to be localized in quite some time since the series' 2001 debut, Drum 'n' Fun launched exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2018. Boasting dozens of tracks from anime, Vocaloid, modern bands, and even tracks from other video games like Nintendo's Super Mario Bros (NES) and Undertale's Megalovania, there is ample excitement and challenge here for drum-tapping enthusiasts.

Late last year, however, publisher Bandai Namco revealed that the game is being taken off the Nintendo eShop; while no reasoning was offered, it likely has to do with - once again - licensing problems for the music. Thankfully, the sequel Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Heaven is still up for purchase and is a more accessible, content-rich entry.

5) Spellbreak

Frankly, there is no other multiplayer game like Spellbreak out there (Image via Proletariat, Inc.)

Emerging around the time the battle-royale craze was at its peak, Spellbreak was a little-known multiplayer BR from developer Proletariat with a unique concept. In a cel-shaded magical world, players use projectile-based magical powers to create elemental combinations and emerge as the last man standing.

Topped with runes that augment players with distinct abilities, this made for a dynamic, versatile, and high-skill-ceiling experience that remains unmatched to this day. Sadly, Spellbreak joined the club of online-only delisted games due to a declining player count across its PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

6) Project CARS 2

Both this and its prequel are some of the newer delisted games on the list (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Bandai Namco's Slightly Mad studios released the massively underrated Project CARS game in 2015, which was successful enough to see a sequel two years later. Both titles center around a balance between simulation and arcade racing gameplay, with the latter seeing many improvements to core gameplay, like physics, handling, and more.

In 2022, the publisher delisted both titles, citing expired car and music licensing as the cause. Those who own the games on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can still enjoy them, but for others, the latest Project CARS 3 is the only way forward - even though it is considered worse by fans.

7) Lemnis Gate

Lemnis Gate was available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox one, and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Frontier Foundry)

Another cult classic, Lemnis Gate, joined one of the many delisted games to go off storefronts. It is a first-person multiplayer shooter with a time-loop mechanic that operates on a turn-based factor, as teams try to outwit one another by strategizing the best ways to win objectives by alternating turns between rounds.

Just like Spellbreak, Lemnis Gate suffered a low player count, which is unsurprising. In addition to poor marketing, online shooters with niche concepts rarely tend to do well. Despite the delisting in 2023, developer Ratloop has kept the servers online, so the few dedicated fans still have a chance to play some matches.