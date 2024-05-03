7 features Far Cry 7 needs to be a return to form for the franchise

Far Cry publisher Ubisoft is known for creating games that have rich and detailed open worlds but are somewhat lacking in terms of story and gameplay. When Far Cry 6 was first announced, fans of the franchise were excited to see Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad as the antagonist. However, many found the title to be a huge departure from its predecessors and were disappointed.

With Far Cry 7 on the horizon, the community is excited to find out whether the upcoming installment will take the franchise back to its glory days. Here are seven features that we think Far Cry 7 should incorporate to stay true to the roots of Far Cry.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 ways in which Far Cry 7 can redeem the franchise after Far Cry 6's disappointment

1) Have a memorable protagonist

Jason Brody and Ajay Ghale from Far Cry 3 and 4 respectively (Image via Far Cry Wiki)

Far Cry 6 lets players choose the gender for Dani, but this choice doesn't change anything about the protagonist.

Both the male and the female versions feel hollow and overly simplistic since Dani just agrees to everything without hesitation. The leading character behaves like a henchman obeying orders from different group leaders instead of making their own decisions and questioning the missions they are being sent on.

So, in the next entry, it would be great to see someone bolder, like Jason Brody or Ajay Ghale, pick up the mantle of the protagonist.

2) Bring back the skill point system

Skill Tree from Far Cry 4 (Image via Reddit/ChubbasaurusWex)

Far Cry 3 was the first entry in the franchise to introduce the concept of a skill tree, and it became a recurring feature in later games. However, this was replaced with a cosmetic system in Far Cry 6, where the skills you require are tied to the cosmetics you wear. Depending on the situation, you would have to constantly change your protagonist's clothing to use the skills you need.

Far Cry 7 should bring the skill tree back, as many players do not like the hassle of changing their wardrobe whenever they need a new skill in their arsenal.

3) Give players freedom of choice

Far Cry 4 choices explanation (Image via Virtualgameinfo)

Far Cry games used to give players tough choices to make throughout the story, and it was even a prominent part of Far Cry 4. However, this mechanic was removed in the last installment, much to everyone's disappointment. We were given a choice to let Pagan Min and Joseph Seed live or die in Far Cry 4 and 5, respectively. But in Far Cry 6, that choice was snatched away from the player, and Antón died by slitting his own throat.

Fans would love the opportunity to influence the story again through their decisions instead of just being passive observers.

4) Balanced weaponry

Far Cry 3 weapons (Image via Far Cry Wiki)

Far Cry 6 made a big mistake when it handed one of its strongest weapons, the MS16 S rifle, to players at the very beginning of the game. Things felt too easy from that point on as the rifle allowed them to score free headshots without alerting the enemies because of the suppressor that Juan insisted on. They even received a crocodile as a companion in the beginning for crying out loud!

The overpowered gun stole the joy that comes with upgrading oneself to better weapons and equipment as the game progresses. In the next entry, we would like to see our protagonist start with weak weapons and grow stronger as the storyline moves forward.

5) Increase the game difficulty

Far Cry 6 difficulties (Image via Reddit/Assured_Observer)

Far Cry 6 has three difficulty modes, Story, Action, and Guerilla. However, even after you bump the difficulty to the highest available option, the enemies don't pose much of a challenge. They are relatively easy to gun down compared to previous Far Cry games.

Anton's army is generally weak and the protagonists feel overpowered, which should not be the case when playing the game on Guerilla mode. We would like to see Far Cry 7 be more challenging, so our triumphs feel sweeter.

6) Make the villain interesting again

The Far Cry 6 villain was disappointing (Images via Instagram/thegiancarloesposito, Ubisoft)

Even though Giancarlo Esposito did his best with what he was given, the result was still lackluster because of how his interaction with our protagonist was handled by Ubisoft. Anton's lack of meaningful exchanges with Dani was one of the reasons why players could not see him as a major threat.

Anton's personality was lacking, and his motivations were undercooked. If the story had focused on fleshing out his character, instead of just showing us that he was a menace to people who disobey him, he would likely have been more appreciated by the community.

Far Cry 7 would need a villain with serious motivations behind his evil actions. They would also benefit from having a connection with the player like Pagan Min had with Ajay Ghale in Far Cry 4.

7) Increase the wildlife

Far Cry primal wildlife (Image via X/Far Cry)

Previous Far Cry entries had a variety of animals in the open world. You could hunt and skin them to craft items that would increase storage for your weapons and throwables. While there was a gradual decline in the focus on wildlife as the series progressed, Far Cry 6 steered away from wildlife and hunting achievements in a major way.

In Far Cry 7, we would love to see the crafting system make a return along with a plethora of never-before-seen animals in the series.