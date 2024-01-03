7 games that need a new sequel in 2024

Fans often stumble upon games that take our breath away, and once they're done with those, they look for sequels. However, this often never happens due to reasons like lack of sales, newer projects, etc. Imagine waiting for a follow-up to a movie, and it just never arrives. It can be heartbreaking, and the same is true for video games.

This article lists seven games that need a sequel in 2024.

Here are 7 games that deserve a sequel in 2024

1) Bully

Bully 2 is one of the most requested sequels (Image via Twitter/@benoski73)

Bully is an open-world action-adventure game that puts you in the boots of young Jimmy Hopkins. It came out in 2006 and was an instant classic on the PlayStation 2. Rockstar Games had a truly unique title on its hands with Bully, which touched on real-world themes and let gamers play as a teenager.

However, it flew under the radar and wasn't much of a financial success for Rockstar. A sequel was in the works but was canceled after 18 months of development.

To this day, there are Bully fanatics on YouTube who constantly upload videos speculating about a possible sequel. This title was way ahead of its time, and as the entire world waits for GTA VI, some people are still hoping to get a Bully 2 announcement in 2024.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro is often regarded as Miyazaki's best game. (Image via Fromsoftware)

Sekiro came out in 2019. Its fast-paced combat was a welcome treat for fans of the soulslike genre. The game rewarded you for rushing foes and playing aggressively, a welcome departure from the slow-paced combat of Dark Souls. Along with admirable combat and movement mechanics, the story of Sekiro was amazing.

A lack of content might be the only thing that has held this game back. That said, its story had a lot of different endings, and a few of them gave hope for a new installment or DLC. Fans were hoping to get one, but the world was treated to Elden Ring instead. A game like Sekiro deserves a worthy sequel, and fans will not rest till Hidetaka Miyazaki provides one.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most beautiful games ever made. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dropping players into the snowy hills and massive fields of the Wild West was an amazing idea. Rockstar hit the nail on the head with Red Dead Redemption 2, and everything that the original RDR set in place was improved upon in this game. Its world was mesmerizing, attention to detail immaculate, and combat even better than the first title.

RDR2 has quickly cemented itself as one of the most beautiful and immersive open-world games of all time. But its narrative still left a lot to be desired. That isn't to say that RDR2's story was weak. It only means that people would just like to experience the origins of the Dutch Van Der Linde gang.

They are dying to know how this band of misfits came together, and a sequel with some improved gameplay would be more than welcome. With a new GTA on the horizon, a sequel or prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2 has been on the minds of many.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Whoever thought of an Open World game set in Hong Kong deserves a medal. Sleeping Dogs has a cult-like following and is a classic in every sense of the word. Its gritty story and excellent combat system made it a favorite of many. Most people have only one complaint about Sleeping Dogs.

Despite its excellent mechanics, strong storytelling and near-perfect setting Sleeping Dogs is, to this day, a stand-alone title. And a sequel to it would be embraced by the community.

5) Mad Max

Avalanche Studios knocked it out of the park with Mad Max. Sadly, the game is one of the most underappreciated gems out there. Its cars feel fluid and the combat is responsive as well as extremely fun. Most importantly, the story isn't some dull rip-off from a Mad Max movie. It has been almost a decade since this it debuted, and there has been no news of any follow-up titles.

A game as good as this is more than worthy of another installment. However, its lack of commercial success by Rockstar's standards might never allow a sequel to follow.

6) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance allows players to have an RPG experience like never before. It does not hold your hands and allows you to get clobbered by enemies of all types. Despite its clunky combat and unforgiving difficulty, fans just can't seem to get enough this experience. If the developers behind the game were Leonardo Da Vinci, this game would be their Mona Lisa.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance deserves a sequel in 2024. The original game left a lot to be desired and has plenty of elements that Warhorse Studios can build upon. Hopefully, the developers will grace fans with a new installment soon.

7) Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 came out back in 2004. It has been 20 years, and Valve still hasn't released a sequel to the game. It did release Half-Life Alyx, which was a VR experience. And though it was a good experience, it still wasn't what fans wanted. What they sought was a conclusion to the franchise's story.

Fortunately, now that Counter-Strike 2 is finally out, maybe the developers at Valve will turn their eyes toward Half-Life 3. After two decades, maybe 2024 is the year Half-Life 2 gets a sequel that ends this franchise's story.

It will be a good year of game releases if even one of these seven titles gets a follow-up entry in 2024.