When will the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release? Recent leaks hint at early 2024 release

The much anticipated rumored DLC for Elden Ring titled “Shadow of the Erdtree” has been making waves since it was announced to be in development earlier this year. The DLC has since then been the subject of wild speculation, fuelled by multiple leaks across the world wide web. A recent leak from the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit has seemingly hinted at an early 2024 release, along with the surprising news of yet another add-on DLC for 2025.

Read on to learn more about the credibility of the leak and the information presented.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring may release in early 2024

As detailed in the Reddit post above, Elden Ring is all set to receive not one but two expansions, starting from early 2024. The Shadow of the Erdtree is rumored to release sometime in February 2024, while a yet unnamed “major keybeat or new game expansion” is expected to be made available in 2025.

The details come courtesy of Reddit user u/ChiefLeef22, who first noticed a listing of the Thrustmaster X Elden Ring collaboration on the DatatBlitz website. The collaboration contains a total of three special, limited-edition controllers. The controller designs include:

Eswap X 2 Elden Ring (Generic) Limited Edition controller for Shadow of the Erdtree

Malenia Character controller for the unnamed 2025 expansion

Ranni Character controller for the same 2025 expansion

These collaboration items are expected to officially be made available soon. Interestingly, the webpage has since been taken down, but you can find a cached version of the webpage in the same Reddit post above for reference.

The unusual timing and subsequent takedown of the announcement does seem rather strange, making the possibility of a February 2024 release all the more believable.

Keep in mind that the information above is presented via third-party sources and, as such, is subject to change. Rumors regarding the release of Shadow of the Erdtree have been proven to be false in the past, but this particular post seems rather compelling.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.