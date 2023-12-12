Where to buy Scuf Reflex Pro PS5 controller: Model, prices, and features

The Scuf Reflex Pro controller for the PlayStation 5 has been one of the more popular accessories for console owners for quite some time now. The Pro version of the controller is part of the Scuf Gaming Reflex line, which also comes with a base and an FPS model.

The Pro controller falls between the two models and has more features than the base Scuf Gaming Reflex. Hence, it’s not surprising that there are many in the community who are looking to know more about the controller before getting their hands on it this holiday season.

Today’s guide, therefore, goes over everything you need to know about the Reflex Pro PS5 controller.

Where to buy the Scuf Reflex Pro PS5 controller

The Scuf Reflex Pro controller for the PlayStation 5 is exclusive to the Scuf store. You can buy it by making your way to the official page.

Prices:

Here is the price listing for all three models of the Scuf Reflex series:

Base:

$199.99

Pro:

$219.99

FPS:

$249.99

Scuf Reflex Pro core features

Here are some of the core features you will find in the Reflex Pro PS5 controller:

1) Remappable paddles

With the Pro controller, you will gain access to remappable paddles whose ergonomic positioning allows for a faster reaction time. You can assign specific functions to them, allowing you to be more competitive in most multiplayer games.

2) User profiles

You can make and save profiles for different games when using the controller. As each title comes with its own set of requirements, you can seamlessly switch between the different profiles and customize the controller to fit that particular game, regardless of whether it is an FPS or a fighting experience.

3) Adaptive trigger

The Adaptive trigger is one of the more attractive features of the Scuf Reflex Pro PS5 controller. It provides a dynamic resistance level, allowing for a more immersive experience on most PlayStation titles.

Scuf Reflex Pro technical specifications

Here are the technical specifications of the controller:

Compatibility PlayStation 5PC (windows 7+)MacOS (Catalina+)ioS 10+Android Weight 300 grams Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth)Wired (USB-C) Dimensions 6.3 x 4.17 x 2.6" Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Stereo Headset Jack Thumbstick Layout Symmetrical Wireless Range Up to 45 feet Warranty 1 year (12 months)

Should you get the Scuf Reflex Pro this holiday season?

With Christmas and Boxing Day right around the corner, you might just be looking to take your competitive video game experience to the next level.

The Reflex Pro is one of the better accessories in the market right now, especially if you are looking to have an easier time in multiplayer titles like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, EA Sports FC, Street Fighter 6, and more. It provides a more premium experience than the base Reflex model but falls slightly short when compared to the Scuf Reflex FPS.

If recent reviews and community opinions are anything to go by, the controller is indeed a great purchase this holiday season.