7 games rumored to be revealed at TGA 2023

TGA 2023 is almost upon us, bringing this year's fantastic lineup of video games to a close. As is with every year’s Game Awards, players can also expect teasers for upcoming games scheduled for release in 2024. TGA 2023 is an excellent platform to generate hype, and publishers rarely miss the opportunity to showcase their (nearly) finished games to the public. 2024 seems like a rather exciting year, riding off the euphoria of 2023’s blockbusters.

Join us as we take a look into seven such titles that are expected to make an appearance at The Game Awards 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Marvel's Wolverine, GTA 6, and five other games expected to be revealed at TGA 2023

1) Pokemon Unova and Johto remakes

Pokemon games for 2024 follow the release of Scarlet and Violet. (Image via Nintendo)

The annual Pokemon games for 2024 are expected to make an appearance with this year's Game Awards. Rumors for both Unova and Johto remakes have been circulating around for a while, fuelled by speculation thanks to updated Pokedex entries in Scarlet and Violet.

These Gen 5 remakes may finally be announced at TGA 2023, releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and its rumored successor.

2) Final Fantasy IX Remake

The Final Fantasy IX remake may receive a formal announcement. (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy, the flagship title of Square Enix, has been massively popular ever since its conception in 1987. The upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has already been announced for a 2024 release date, but prior leaks (in particular the massive GeForce Now leak) have pointed toward a full-blown FFIX remake in production.

If rumors are to be believed, fans may finally get a proper look at the game during TGA 2023. The rumored teaser may also reveal a release window for the beloved JRPG classic.

3) God of War DLC

God of War Ragnarok may receive its awaited DLC. (Image via PlayStation)

God of War made a triumphant return with the 2018 soft-reboot, titled simply God of War. Soon after, it was followed by a sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. Both titles detailed Kratos’ new adventures in the foreign land of Norse mythology, fighting against fate and growing close to his son, Atreus.

However, it would seem that Kratos and Atreus still have some unfinished business to attend to, with developer Santa Monica Studio rumored to announce a major DLC expansion for the sequel, Ragnarok.

4) Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine may finally be released in 2024. (Image via Insomniac Games)

Riding on the heels of the massive success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developer Insomniac Games may be set to finally give us concrete information on the status of their upcoming Wolverine video game. Set in the same universe as Marvel’s Spider-Man, the game will follow a grittier narrative as players step into the shoes of “Logan” James Howlett, aka Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine is expected to be released sometime in 2024, with a formal announcement hopefully being anticipated during this year’s TGA.

5) New mainline Shin Megami Tensei/Persona title

Shin Megami Tensei 6 is expected to appear in this year's Game Awards. (Image via Atlus)

As reported by multiple leaks prior, developer Atlus may soon be releasing a mainline Shin Megami Tensei title, following the success of the still Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V. Interestingly enough, these leaks have also suggested that the much anticipated Persona 6 may also make an appearance.

Regardless of the game announced, JRPG fans are sure to have a delightful year ahead, starting with the release of the Persona 3 Remake.

6) Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Shadow of the Erdtree is expected to be revealed at TGA 2023. (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is a FromSoftware title that gained mainstream popularity with its debut in 2022. The open-world Souls-like swept the Game Awards 2022, bagging the prestigious Game of The Year, among many others. TGA 2023 is an excellent platform to showcase the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree trailer, a highly anticipated DLC expansion for the base game.

Erdtree was announced to be in development early this year, with a 2024 release being very likely.

7) Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 is highly likely to appear in this year's Game Awards. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This should definitely be a no-brainer. After years of waiting (10 years, to be exact) and tons of teases later, we finally have huge news regarding the sixth entry in the GTA franchise. Rockstar Games officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they will be releasing the first trailer for GTA 6 in early December.

While the exact date hasn't been revealed, it is pretty obvious when it can happen. TGA 2023 is scheduled for December 8, 2023, and as per the vague information given by Rockstar Games, the period curiously coincides. Expectations are high, even more so considering the huge success and 10-year wait between the two titles.

