7 video games released in 2022 with the most unique art 

This has been a grand year for many indie video game developers, as well as for open-world action-adventure titles. This is evident from the fact that games such as Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Forbidden Horizon West already have 24 nominations for The Game Awards 2022 this week.

2022 has also seen the rise of some creatively unique video games, whose art style and graphics are worth acknowledging.

Here’s a handpicked list of some video games released in 2022 that feature highly-impressive graphics and beautiful art styles:

From Scorn to Gotham Knights, here are 5 video games of 2022 with impressive visual appeal

1) Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Ebb Software Platforms available: Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows

From eerie first-person shooting as its core gameplay to a superb action-adventure horror thriller ride, Scorn is perhaps one of the most unique video games to come out in a really long time. Additionally, Scorn has a grotesque, yet esthetically pleasing art style, which makes it a worthy video game to try out. Scorn has earned a nomination at the upcoming Game Awards for Best Art Direction.

2) Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Platforms available: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Elden Ring has set a new benchmark for open-world RPG games. It is the second most nominated video game for the upcoming Game Awards across all categories and is only behind God of War Ragnarok. From diverse combat systems to unique boss fights, Elden Ring has all the right ingredients that make it a great RPG title.

If that’s not enough, Elden Ring’s graphics are also highly impressive. The open-world RPG title is accessible across a variety of platforms and is presently one of the most talked-about games.

3) Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

BlueTwelve Studio Platforms available: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows

One of the best indie titles of 2022, Stray has been well-received by the gaming community thanks to the new cat’s eye perspective while exploring the video game's open world. Stray’s neon-lit urban landscape is visually appealing and immersive.

4) Forbidden Horizon West

Developer: Sony

Sony Platforms available: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

In Forbidden Horizon West, players take on the role of a young huntress in search of a cure for a disease that has wreaked havoc on humanity. That’s not all, the storyline in Forbidden Horizon West offers an additional post-apocalyptic twist. Humanity has lost complete control of machines and is divided into several squabbling tribes in a world dominated by mechanical beasts.

Apart from a brilliant storyline, the level of detail put into the open world of Forbidden Horizon West is a sight to behold. No wonder this PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure title is the most shared game on Instagram.

5) Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice, TUNIC Team, Isometricorp Games Limited, 22nd Century Toys LLC

Andrew Shouldice, TUNIC Team, Isometricorp Games Limited, 22nd Century Toys LLC Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and MacOS

Tunic is a beautiful 3D action-adventure title that brings back the vibes of classic platformer games from the late 90s. Credit must be given to the developers for creating a masterpiece where each level feels unique and authentic.

However, Tunic has so much more to offer than just its art style. In terms of exploration, Legend of Zelda fans should be able to relate to the game. Moreover, Tunic’s combat systems and weapons are quite diverse. With all the features put together, Tunic has, without a shadow of a doubt, been a revelation.

6) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Platforms available: PlayStation 4, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is an artistically unique first-person shooter-looter video game that Borderlands fans will relate to. The Borderlands series deploys a comic book-styled color tone in its in-game environment, making the series stand apart from any other first-person shooters.

As a standalone independent title, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is inspired by a small but exceedingly colorful and vibrant section of the map in Borderlands 2 called Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Some of the places in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands follow up well with an equally enchanting environment worth diving into.

7) Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

WB Games Montreal Platforms available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows

Gotham Knights has a rich collection of unique street art about the DC universe’s history (Image via WB Games)

Gotham Knights is DC Universe’s take on life after Batman and follows the journey of four playable next-gen heroes in the Bat Family, including Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood in an open-world version of Gotham City.

The game's version of Gotham City is not only breathtaking but highly interactive in nature as it is filled with a lot of collectible street art. The artwork, spread across Gotham Knights' open world map, tells the story of Gotham City’s rich past and is a great way for gamers to delve deeper into the history of the DC universe.

