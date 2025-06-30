8 best Genshin Impact world quests for lore enthusiasts

Genshin Impact has some enriching lore found in world quests that are frequently overlooked by players. These quests reveal important details about Teyvat’s past, including lost civilizations, ancient gods, and events that occurred long before the Archons came to power.

If you're interested in the larger story beyond the main Archon Quests, these world quests are a must. Here's a region-by-region breakdown of the most lore-rich quests in Genshin Impact, based on what they uncover about Teyvat’s hidden history.

1) Time and Wind (Mondstadt) in Genshin Impact

Quest Name: Time and Wind

Lore: Forgotten Worship of Istaroth & the Erosion of History

The broken sundial at the Nameless Island (Image via HoYoverse)

This early hidden quest in Genshin Impact, set on an unmarked island near Mondstadt, uncovers traces of the long-lost worship of Istaroth, the Goddess of Time. Through worn sundials and elemental spirits, it becomes clear that Mondstadt’s people once revered this higher deity beyond Barbatos.

However, all signs of her presence, including in temples, records, and cultural memory, have been erased or forgotten over time. The quest subtly reveals how Istaroth’s influence and her worship were buried by the passage of time itself.

2) Enkanomiya questline (Inazuma) in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: The Still Water’s Flow, Erebos’ Secret, and From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku

Lore: Byakuyakoku and Teyvat's History, Istaroth and Orobashi

Enkanomiya in Whitenight mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the release of this region in Genshin Impact, there were theories about a civilization predating the rule of the Archons. With Enkanomiya, it is not only confirmed but has dropped major lore about the history and truth of Teyvat.

Its quests reveal critical details about early human migration, the influence of the Primordial One, and the worship of Istaroth and Orobashi, the Serpent God. Players learn how its people survived under an artificial sky and how a civil war between divine factions reshaped the world.

These events offer major timeline clarifications and expose the mechanisms behind celestial control and historical erasure. Enkanomiya is essential for anyone trying to understand Teyvat’s pre-Archon era and the origins of its rewritten history.

3) The Chasm: Zhiqiong’s journey (Liyue) in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: The Chasm Delvers and Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

Lore: Khaenri’ah, Abyssal Corruption, and the Cost of Curiosity

The Celestial Nail in the depths of the Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chasm Delvers quest in Genshin Impact starts as a standard inspection of a long-abandoned mining zone. However, as the Traveler joins Zhiqiong to explore the area further, they soon uncover hidden truths buried deep underground.

During their journey, they unearth ruins from a forgotten civilization, one that predates even Khaenri’ah. They also find signs of Abyssal corruption and learn that a Celestial Nail once struck the Chasm, just like the one found in Dragonspine.

The story ties into Celestia’s role in erasing forbidden knowledge and highlights the continued spread of the Abyss Order. This makes the quest important for players interested in Teyvat’s hidden history and the divine powers shaping its past and present.

4) Aranyaka questline (Sumeru Rainforest) in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: Woodland Encounter and Children of the Forest

Lore: Irminsul, Memory Erasure, and the Fabric of Reality

Tree of Dreams in the Dream Nursery (Image via HoYoverse)

The Aranyaka quest series in Sumeru begins as a light-hearted forest adventure but gradually unfolds into one of Genshin Impact’s most important and emotional storylines. Spanning multiple chapters and regions, the quest explores the deep connection between dreams, memory, and the mysterious world of the Aranara.

Beneath its fairytale tone, it touches on the role of Irminsul, the story of the Aranaras, and how the world’s history can be manipulated or erased. For lore-focused players, it’s a must-play that reveals how memory shapes reality in Teyvat. Though lengthy, the quest is rich in worldbuilding, emotional depth, and hidden truths about not just Sumeru but Teyvat itself.

5) Story of King Deshret (Sumeru Desert) in Genshin Impact

Key Quests: Golden Slumber and The Dirge of Bilqis quest series

Lore: King Deshret, Gurabad, and Nabu Malikata (Goddess of Flowers)

King Deshret's Mausoleum in the desert of Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

The deserts of Sumeru tell the story of King Deshret, a ruler from ancient times who tried to unlock forbidden knowledge. Through the Golden Slumber quest series in Genshin Impact, players learn about his rise and eventual fall.

These quests help us understand how Deshret’s ambition led to disaster, just like other lost civilizations in Teyvat. They also reveal that advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and ancient machines once existed long before the era of Archons. This makes the story important for anyone interested in how knowledge, technology, and pride shaped Sumeru’s early history.

6) Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Fontaine) in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: Ann of the Narzissenkreuz World Quest series

Lore: Dimensional compression, displaced identities, hidden institutions

The Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest chain quest series in Fontaine centers around a mysterious underground organization called Narzissenkreuz Ordo. They are known for researching and enacting dimensional anomalies, pocket realities, and the metaphysics of identity.

The headquarters of Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)

Throughout the quests in Genshin Impact, players encounter characters who have been displaced from time and space, trapped in artificial worlds, or stripped of their memories. The story remains mysterious, offering subtle hints about ancient forces that influence perception, memory, and fate. These elements suggest that reality in Teyvat may not be as fixed or linear as it seems.

This questline stands out as one of the most important in Fontaine, touching on fragmented timelines, altered identities, and the quiet erasure of knowledge deemed too dangerous to preserve.

7) Remuria questline (Fontaine) in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: Aqueous Tidemarks, Stranger to the Light, Remuria Echoes

Lore: Remuria, Divine Judgment, and Erased Civilizations

From Remuria’s quest, we learn of a once-glorious underwater kingdom that was wiped out by divine judgment. Buried deep below Fontaine, the ruins reflect the legacy of a once-proud civilization that stood against the laws of this world, only to be wiped from history entirely.

The palace of Remuria (Image via HoYoverse)

Their downfall mirrors a recurring theme in Teyvat, which is the punishment of civilizations that seek independence or forbidden knowledge.

Through scattered records and sunken architecture, players can piece together how Remuria’s ambition led to its end. It serves as a powerful reminder that in Teyvat, challenging divine authority often results in total erasure – just one of many nations lost to Celestia’s will.

8) Natlan’s Saurian and Dragon quests in Genshin Impact

Quest Names: Lost in the Woods, Between Pledge and Forgettance, The Chronicler of the Crumbling City

Lore: History of the Dragons, Xiuhcoatl, Kukulkan, and memories in the Primal Flame

Ochkanatlan, the Cinder City (Image via HoYoverse)

These quests begin unraveling Natlan’s history of dragonkin, such as the council of dragonlords, the Pyro Sovereign Xiuhcoatl, and his brother Kukulkan. They also explore the fate of our Saurian companion and how it holds the key to the future of Natlan.

A recurring theme across these quests is the use of fire as a vessel for memory and the Golden Entreaties. This reflects how Natlan has been preserving its history through oral traditions between dragonkin and humans. Together, these elements offer a crucial look at Natlan’s dragon lineage, technological past, and the struggles faced by species driven to extinction in Teyvat.

