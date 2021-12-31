"8 months straight": Surefour roasts Lacari in front of Sodapoppin, Nyanners, Veibae, and others in VRChat

Twitch streamer Lacari was at the end of some brutal honesty from fellow streamer Surefour during their recent chat with other creators on VRChat.

The streamers were present in the content creator-filled VRChat lobby, which included the likes of Sodapoppin and VTubers like Nyanners and Veibae.

Surefour mocks Lacari's awful record in League of Legends during recent chat

During the VRChat talent show, Lacari showed up to the stage where he claimed of doing absolutely nothing for fans and viewers at home.

However, the streamer later noted that Sodapoppin provided him with an idea about the talent he could showcase, which was that he could take any insult from anyone.

"My best talent I can take any insult, any insult you may dish out, I'll take it."

However, this decision to let his friends roast him in front of everyone couldn't have been any worse as the streamers didn't pull their punches. This included Nyanners, who brutally mocked Lacari to the point where he eventually couldn't take it anymore.

However, he still stood there and took more abuse from the other participants while they told him to get off the stage. This led Surefour to dish out the best joke of the day when he pointed out Lacari's atrocious record in League of Legends.

"You have over 2000 games in League of Legends, and you're still hard stuck in Gold."

Unwilling to stop there, he further explained:

"He has 2000 games in 8 months, and he's still hard set Gold, he hasn't moved for 8 months straight. There's a little graph you can see he has, it has been a straight line for 8 months."

The hilarious truth about Lacari's atrocious League play was scathing to say the least. In fact, the streamer was left speechless by Surefour's brutal roast. Meanwhile, the other content creators in the lobby couldn't believe it as they laughed at the latter's joke.

It's quite funny to hear Surefour berate Lacari for his competitive play, partly because the former is part of the Esports circuit. In the end, it seems like Lacari won't use the argument of being good at taking insults ever again.

