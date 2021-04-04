A Bruno Mars event could soon happen in Fortnite

The new Bruno Mars-themed emote in Fortnite has led fans to speculate that an event featuring the American singer could happen soon in Fortnite. The emote in question is the "Leave the Door Open" emote and is based on a song by Bruno Mars featuring Anderson Paak.

The new Leave the Door Open emote by Bruno Mars has joined the Icon Series!



The new Leave the Door Open emote by Bruno Mars has joined the Icon Series!

Available now in the #Fortnite Item Shop!

Fortnite has a fascinating way of foreshadowing events. Fans were quick to spot a few interesting details that have caused the entire community to believe that the event may just be in the works.

i'm ngl if fortnite had a bruno mars concert that would be so cool,, i watched the j balvin performance and that was cool

Is there a speculated date for the Bruno Mars event in Fortnite?

Since there's no guarantee that the Bruno Mars event will take place in Fortnite, it's really difficult to guess the date. However, fans have spotted that Fortnite follows Bruno Mars on Instagram and believe it could lead to some clues.

Are not going to point out that Bruno Mars and fortnite follow each other!!!

Fans noted that Fortnite has never followed an account belonging to an individual on Instagram since the Marshmellow collaboration in 2018.

Fortnite and Bruno Mars started following each other on Instagram!



• Fortnite only follows 10 people, 8 of them being brands.



Fortnite and Bruno Mars started following each other on Instagram!

• Fortnite only follows 10 people, 8 of them being brands.

• The other two are Marshmello and now Bruno Mars 👀

Fans also pointed out that every single account that Fortnite follows on Instagram belongs to individuals or brands they've worked with previously.

Well Bruno mars go an emote in Fortnite and might get a concert or something and nothing really else

Keeping all this in mind, it's easy to make an educated guess that the Bruno Mars event in Fortnite may soon become a reality. Fans believe that the Bruno Mars event in Fortnite may take place in Season 7.

I am all for a Bruno mars Fortnite concert!

Another individual tweeted that there was a Bruno Mars image in the files, named "Season 15 Party Royale."

The individual went on to say that he wasn't sure if the event had been scrapped or if it was an error on Epic Games' part. However, if there's an image suggesting a Party Royale, there's a chance that the event might take place.

🕹️ An interesting find, the Bruno Mars full MOTD image in the Fortnite game is named 'Season 15 Party Royale', not Season 16 Battle Royale (unless named incorrectly), meaning there was a scrapped or an incoming Bruno Mars Party Royale virtual concert for the game.



© GMatrixGames pic.twitter.com/71vhA27QHx — MARS🌿CHIVES | Turn on notifications for updates. (@marschives) April 4, 2021

If this event happens, there's also the possibility that Bruno Mars will receive his own skin like Travis Scott during his Astronomical event.

BRUNO MARS CONCERT IN FORTNITE? HEY @EpicGames MAKE IT HAPPEN

Bruno Mars concert would be pretty dope ngl. Either Party Royale or on the Island



Bruno Mars concert would be pretty dope ngl. Either Party Royale or on the Island

Normally I'd pass off this type of thing, but the Fortnite account has been outed in the past for following artists who it is about to do a promotion with.

Overall, fans are optimistic about this event taking place. For now, there's no official word from Fortnite.