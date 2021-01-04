A clip of Jake Paul crying surfaces online, as fans believe he has been sued by Conor McGregor

A clip of YouTuber/ Boxer Jake Paul recently surfaced online to a lot of buzz via TikTok. The 23-year old was seen breaking down in tears. He also stated that he was dealing with multiple lawsuits.

This led to rampant rumors online, as fans began to assume that one of the lawsuits had been initiated by MMA star Conor McGregor. Here are some of the conspiracy theories on Twitter:

Wait... why am I just now learning that the notorious McGregor sued Jake Paul for slander and Jake had pay a shit ton of money... LMFAOOOO DUDE HIT YOU WHERE IT HURTS & had you crying on your own podcast lmfaoo I’m dead af! 🤣🤣🤣 — ™️// (@AbandonBrandon_) January 3, 2021

@KSI seeing Jake Paul crying is a nice start of the year pic.twitter.com/sJFgHH0CiT — Hasan (@Hasan93667480) January 4, 2021

After some digging, it was found that the clip in question is actually over 10 months old. The clip was part of his brother's Impaulsive podcast.

As is often the case these days, several users were quick to jump the gun that Conor McGregor had sued Jake Paul for his distasteful comments concerning McGregor's wife, Dee Devlin.

Twitter reacts to a 10-month old clip of Jake Paul crying

[Timestamp: 3:00]

Back in February 2020, Jake Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. He addressed the stress of having to deal with multiple lawsuits. Jake Paul ultimately broke down on camera.

"It goes back to people attacking Jake Paul and wanting to see me fail for literally like f*****g nothing. Like, they're suing me for something I didn't do. It's the most bulls*it thing and I literally had to pay them a lot of f*****g money for no reason."

Jake Paul's voice finally cracks under the weight of all the emotions, before he is comforted by his brother.

This particular clip was resurfacing recently on TikTok. It led to speculation that Jake Paul is referring to Conor McGregor.

Of late, the YouTuber has been calling out McGregor online, even going after his wife Dee Devlin.

That clip of jake paul crying over connor McGregor suing him is just about the only good thing in my life atm but boy is it good — Soap Stockings (@soap_stains) January 3, 2021

Jake Paul crying over being sued is the funniest shit I’ve seen this year. @TheNotoriousMMA just beat his ass bro he needs it — Kohl Ibabao (@LoKohl253) January 3, 2021

Did I just watch a video of Jake Paul crying because Connor and his team sued him?? LOL — The Wolf of State Street (@dom9405) January 3, 2021

jake paul got sued and started crying i can’t😂😂 — chance (@lilviizion) January 3, 2021

@jakepaul crying because he got sued by Connor McGregor is the best thing to happen this year so far — DIE-go🦇🎃👻 (@stiffgreenshirt) January 4, 2021

Jake Paul acting like a boy and talking about Mcgregors wife like he runs the world and now he’s all over tik tok literally crying because he got sued 😂😂😂😂 — Gov. Tom Wolf (@Tomnado22) January 3, 2021

@jakepaul crying like a bitch because @TheNotoriousMMA won’t put up with his shit just let’s me know that this is going to be a good year. #JakePaul — Alexis Camacho (@9Leppy4) January 3, 2021

Connor Mcgregor sued Jake Paul and Jake Paul was crying about it on his podcast & sounded pathetic?



Yeah, 2021 gonna be a great year. — Ryan (@PyanRowers) January 3, 2021

Jake Paul: *gets sued by Connor Mcgregor for slander*



Me: pic.twitter.com/1ji1szrK5X — Horizon G (@horizonisgone) January 3, 2021

As is often the case on the internet, too much information can lead to misinformation and fake news.

While Jake Paul did get sued for assault recently, no legal action by Conor McGregor has been taken against him.