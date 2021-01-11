A clip of MrBeast saying the "N-Word" is going viral: Here's what its really about

Recently, a February 2017 clip of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, where he said the “n-word” while reading the entire dictionary in a hilarious manner, has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Back on 24th February, 2017, MrBeast uploaded a video titled “Reading the entire dictionary in one sitting.” In the video, of which the title is pretty self-explanatory, MrBeast sat on his desk and read the entire dictionary, word to word.

When he got to the part of the dictionary where the “n-word” was supposed to be, he baited his viewers into thinking he would be saying the it out loud. However, MrBeast hilariously ended up saying “nincompoop,” instead of the other, racist word.

MrBeast’s throwback n-word clip is going viral on the internet years later

MrBeast can be seen sitting on his desk and reading out the entire dictionary. The video was almost 8 hours long, and he apparently took only one break through the reading. Regardless, when he got to the n-word, he baited his viewers into thinking that he would utter the racist term out loud.

However, considering MrBeast’s personality right from the beginning of his YouTube career, he stayed in character and hilariously baited his viewers into thinking that he will utter the n-word.

“You think I am going to say it. Niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii-compoop. Never gonna say the n-word.”

Saying this, MrBeast broke into a hilarious smile and continued with the next word in the dictionary. MrBeast’s YouTube career began in 2011 when he was only 13 years old, and he is credited for revolutionizing the YouTube genre of “expensive stunts.”

In the past decade, MrBeast has managed to garner more than 50 million subscribers on YouTube and has been responsible for innumerable philanthropic acts. Despite the internet, he has never really been involved in controversies, and is one of the most famous YouTubers in the world.

MrBeast has maintained an admirable level of decency and is always respectful about other people. He has never blurted out racist terms of any kind, and the closest that he got was in the clip that can be seen above.