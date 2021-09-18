A complete guide to marrying Penny in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's Pelican Town is home to 12 eligible candidates for marriage during the game. Penny is one of these villagers and is one of the favorite picks for a wedding.

She is one of the shyest characters in the game and is known to be a bookworm. Furthermore, she also helps the local children with their education.

Penny is deeply caring about the local children in Pelican Town

She fulfills the role of a traditional home-maker, taking good care of things within the house after marriage.

One of the main reasons Penny is such a favorite when it comes to marriage in Stardew Valley is that it is not very difficult to woo her. However, players cannot do it unless they reach halfway through their first summer in the game..

How to marry Penny in Stardew Valley

Giving players gifts they love or like will earn players friendship points while gifting things they dislike or hate will lose points for them. Therefore, players must be well-versed with the gift preferences of any character they want to woo in Stardew Valley.

Like every other Stardew Valley villager, wooing Penny requires players to give her gifts. Here are all of Penny's gift preferences in Stardew Valley.

Loves

All Universal Loves except Rabbit's Feet

Diamonds

Emeralds

Melons

Poppies

Poppyseed Muffins

Red Plate

Roots Platter

Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup

Likes

All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Pale Broth, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Piña Coladas, and Wine

Dandelions

Leeks

Every type of Milk

Every Artifact, including Dinosaur Eggs

Neutrals

Eggs except Void Eggs

Fruit except Melons, Salmonberries, Grapes, Fruit Tree Fruit

Dislikes

Universal Dislikes except Sandfish

Algae Soup

Duck Feathers

Pale Broth

Purple Mushrooms

Red Mushrooms

Quartz

Salmonberries

Wool

Hates

Universal Hates except Poppies, Artifacts, and Red Mushrooms

Alcohol like Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Piña Coladas, and Wine

Grapes

Holly

Hops

Rabbit's Feet

Penny tries her best to maintain relations with her mother

Like every other Stardew Valley villager, Penny also has her Heart Events. Players can witness these events after they reach a specific level of friendship with her.

The 14 Heart Event is unlocked after marriage, so if players want to experience the event, they must get working to woo Penny in Stardew Valley.

