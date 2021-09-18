A complete guide to marrying Penny in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's Pelican Town is home to 12 eligible candidates for marriage during the game. Penny is one of these villagers and is one of the favorite picks for a wedding.
She is one of the shyest characters in the game and is known to be a bookworm. Furthermore, she also helps the local children with their education.
She fulfills the role of a traditional home-maker, taking good care of things within the house after marriage.
One of the main reasons Penny is such a favorite when it comes to marriage in Stardew Valley is that it is not very difficult to woo her. However, players cannot do it unless they reach halfway through their first summer in the game..
How to marry Penny in Stardew Valley
Giving players gifts they love or like will earn players friendship points while gifting things they dislike or hate will lose points for them. Therefore, players must be well-versed with the gift preferences of any character they want to woo in Stardew Valley.
Like every other Stardew Valley villager, wooing Penny requires players to give her gifts. Here are all of Penny's gift preferences in Stardew Valley.
Loves
- All Universal Loves except Rabbit's Feet
- Diamonds
- Emeralds
- Melons
- Poppies
- Poppyseed Muffins
- Red Plate
- Roots Platter
- Sandfish
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Pale Broth, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Piña Coladas, and Wine
- Dandelions
- Leeks
- Every type of Milk
- Every Artifact, including Dinosaur Eggs
Neutrals
- Eggs except Void Eggs
- Fruit except Melons, Salmonberries, Grapes, Fruit Tree Fruit
Dislikes
- Universal Dislikes except Sandfish
- Algae Soup
- Duck Feathers
- Pale Broth
- Purple Mushrooms
- Red Mushrooms
- Quartz
- Salmonberries
- Wool
Hates
- Universal Hates except Poppies, Artifacts, and Red Mushrooms
- Alcohol like Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Piña Coladas, and Wine
- Grapes
- Holly
- Hops
- Rabbit's Feet
Like every other Stardew Valley villager, Penny also has her Heart Events. Players can witness these events after they reach a specific level of friendship with her.
The 14 Heart Event is unlocked after marriage, so if players want to experience the event, they must get working to woo Penny in Stardew Valley.
